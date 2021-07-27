Fire Station 2 slated to reopen in Weymouth

Weymouth is reopening a fire station that has been closed since 2008 and used only for administrative offices and dispatch.
Fire Station 2 on Broad Street was closed for budgetary reasons under the previous administration, and current Mayor Robert Hedlund promised he would reopen the building located in the center of this 21.6-square-mile community of about 58,000 people.
“Over the last several years, we have steadily and responsibly worked to increase funding to the fire department, hire additional firefighters, and make significant investments in station and equipment upgrades,” Hedlund said in a press release. “That commitment was all part of our plan to open Station 2. While delayed as a result of the pandemic, that day has come.”
He said the station would be operational no later than Oct. 1.
Fire Chief Keith Stark said opening Fire Station 2 would make Weymouth safer by decreasing response time to emergencies, and improve firefighter safety by having more firefighters at the scene of fires or other emergencies. Weymouth has three other fire stations.
Weymouth’s firefighter contract requires every fire engine in service to be staffed with four firefighters, according to Hedlund’s chief of staff, Ted Langill.
“It means for every new engine, we need to have 16 firefighters dedicated to that engine to cover all shifts,” Langill said. “We really need more than that when you factor in sick and vacation time taken. We’re at a budget and staffing level now where we believe we can responsibly do this and, more importantly, sustain it.”
