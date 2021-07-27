Foghorn from S.S. Andrea Doria sounded for first time since ship sank off Nantucket 65 years ago

“When that horn blew, you could feel it in your body. Everyone was really emotional,” said Jennifer Sellitti, spokeswoman for Atlantic Wreck Salvage, the company that owns D/V Tenacious, the dive vessel that recovered the foghorn from the sunken ocean liner.

It was the highlight of a special event that was held Sunday to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Andrea Doria’s tragic sinking. Survivors, shipwreck divers, and historians gathered at the New Jersey Maritime Museum to hear it.

After decades of silence, a foghorn from the S.S. Andrea Doria was sounded for the first time since the ship sank off the coast of Nantucket 65 years ago.

Theis is what the Andrea Doria foghorn looked like after it landed safely on the deck of the D/V Tenacious. (Andrew Nagle) Andrew Nagle

It was on the night of July 25, 1956 that the Andrea Doria collided with another ship and sank 45 miles off Nantucket. There were 1,706 people aboard the Andrea Doria on that fateful night. The tragic sinking made headlines all over the world, securing its place in history as one of the most infamous maritime disasters. A total of 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria and 5 from the other ship, the Stockholm — died.

On the morning of July 26, 1956, the Andrea Doria was front page news in The Boston Globe. “The Andrea Doria was listing badly but still afloat, with her passengers and crew being removed, at 4 this morning,” the Globe reported at the time. “Two crack ocean liners collided in fog 45 miles southeast of Nantucket late last night and most of the 1,700 passengers and crew of the Italian Line’s Andrea Doria had abandoned the listing ship by 3 this morning. The SS Stockholm, her bow shattered and taking water in forward holds, was limping toward New York at slow speed, four hours after the crash.”

The Andrea Doria was featured on the front page of The Boston Globe on July 26, 1956. Boston Globe archives

The Stockholm was damaged but managed to stay afloat. The Andrea Doria, however, did not make it.

The foghorn remained underwater for decades until 2017, when a team of divers from D/V Tenacious salvaged it. The foghorn’s original manufacturer restored it to working order and artist and blacksmith Eric Zandotti from Metalmorphose Ironworks in Pennsylvania and Scott Ciardi of Brass from the Past in Dartmouth, Mass. worked on restoring the horn’s appearance.

When the foghorn was unveiled and blown for the first time on Sunday, the event was broadcast live on Facebook.

“It was a great event,” said Sellitti. “It was an amazing celebration of the survivors, the legacy of the ship, and its history.... there’s so much wrapped around this one particular shipwreck.”

















