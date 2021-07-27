Framingham seeking police officer candidates

Framingham is conducting its first independent recruitment process for police officers.

Late last year, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a home rule petition that removed the city’s police department from the state’s civil service system. Civil service rules govern the hiring, promotion, and disciplining of employees in municipal agencies that operate within the system.

With its exit from civil service, the city is now seeking candidates for up to 10 police positions through its own hiring process, which includes a written exam to be administered Aug. 14. City officials said that the independent process will allow the department to draw from a larger pool of qualified candidates and better fulfill its diversity goals. Officials have noted that even with the change, the city will continue to offer preference for military veterans in hiring.