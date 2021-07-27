Fugitive charged in Worcester slaying added to State Police’s Most Wanted list

Jeffery Beltre-Rojas, 27, is wanted on murder charges after police found a man shot several times at 6 Mount Pleasant St. in Worcester on July 9, 2020, State Police said in a statement.

A fugitive charged in connection with the shooting and killing of a man in broad daylight in Worcester last July has been added to the State Police’s Most Wanted list .

Jeffrey Beltre-Rojas was added to the State Police's Most Wanted list.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Beltre-Rojas has arrest warrants out of Worcester Superior Court, Worcester District Court, and Westborough District Court on various other charges, including carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, firearm use in a felony, and possession of Class A drugs, the statement said.

He is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches, 250 pounds, with “a visible mole on his face” and tattoos on his neck and arms.

Beltre-Rojas “is actively avoiding apprehension and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

