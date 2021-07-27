Fugitive charged in Worcester slaying added to State Police’s Most Wanted list

A fugitive charged in connection with the shooting and killing of a man in broad daylight in Worcester last July has been added to the State Police’s Most Wanted list.
Jeffery Beltre-Rojas, 27, is wanted on murder charges after police found a man shot several times at 6 Mount Pleasant St. in Worcester on July 9, 2020, State Police said in a statement.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE ADD MAN TO LIST OF MOST WANTED FUGITIVEShttps://t.co/Q2yEo4jAzF pic.twitter.com/evqg1MkpMd— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2021
Beltre-Rojas has arrest warrants out of Worcester Superior Court, Worcester District Court, and Westborough District Court on various other charges, including carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, firearm use in a felony, and possession of Class A drugs, the statement said.
He is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches, 250 pounds, with “a visible mole on his face” and tattoos on his neck and arms.
Beltre-Rojas “is actively avoiding apprehension and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.
