Gloucester police hire clinician to assist on mental health cases

The Gloucester Police Department recently named Briana Tricomi to fill its newly created position of jail diversion/mental health clinician.
In her new post, which she assumed July 19, Tricomi is assisting police officers when they handle mental health-related cases. The work includes accompanying officers on calls, where appropriate, and organizing follow-up care for people with identified mental health needs. She also will train officers on how to better respond to mental health-related calls.
Tricomi previously worked as a crisis clinician at Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services in Salem. She also worked as a mental health specialist at McLean Hospital in Belmont.
The Gloucester position is funded through grants from the state Department of Mental Health and Beth Israel Lahey Health Services.
“We cannot fully express how happy we are to have someone as knowledgeable as Briana joining our team to collaborate with our officers to effectively support the mental health needs of our residents,” Police Chief Edward Conley said in a statement.
