Gloucester police hire clinician to assist on mental health cases

The Gloucester Police Department recently named Briana Tricomi to fill its newly created position of jail diversion/mental health clinician.

In her new post, which she assumed July 19, Tricomi is assisting police officers when they handle mental health-related cases. The work includes accompanying officers on calls, where appropriate, and organizing follow-up care for people with identified mental health needs. She also will train officers on how to better respond to mental health-related calls.

Tricomi previously worked as a crisis clinician at Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services in Salem. She also worked as a mental health specialist at McLean Hospital in Belmont.