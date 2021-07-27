Hasbro is on 🔥 right now

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 153,697 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 246 new cases since July 23. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.9 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,739. There were 22 people in the hospital, and 654,325 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

It looks like Mr. Potato Head can finally afford those fancy Ray Bans he’s been begging for.

Hasbro, the Pawtucket-based entertainment/toy/everything company, blew past analysts’ expectations in the second quarter of 2021, sending its stock soaring past $100 on Monday. It closed at $103.72, up nearly 13 percent year to date. Revenues were up 54 percent compared to last year, and 9 percent compared to 2019 (before the pandemic).

So what’s working? Just about everything.

During Monday’s earnings call, Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said nearly all of the company’s brand categories saw growth in the second quarter, and “Magic: The Gathering” had a standout performance.

On the entertainment side, Goldner said Hasbro is preparing for a new “My Little Pony” movie in the fall, which means you can expect a whole new slate of products on the shelves that your children cannot possibly live without.”

Audiences are returning to theaters, and we’re supporting several key films, including in partnerships with Paramount, ‘Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins,’ that premiered this past weekend, Marvel Studio’s ‘Black Widow’ that released earlier this month, as well as Marvel Studio’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and Sony’s ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’” Goldner said. “Entertainment is the catalyst that unlocks the next level of value in our portfolio.”

There wasn’t much negative news on the business side, although Goldner acknowledged that the “Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance” game “did not meet our expectations or that of our players.” Goldner also said that the company is raising toy prices in the third quarter to “provide an offset to the rising input and freight costs in the business.”

If you just want to smile and pretend to be a kid again for a few minutes this morning, you might want to read Hasbro’s earnings call transcript.

