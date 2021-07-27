Lifespan, Care New England are making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all employees

The news comes just a day after the officials told the Globe in an email that the health care system’s policy “may change shortly.”

CNE has required COVID-19 vaccination of students, volunteers, and new hires since July 1. The next step is to require all managers to begin the vaccination series prior to Labor Day, according to Jessica McCarthy, a spokeswoman for the health care system.

PROVIDENCE — Care New England and Lifespan, Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems, announced Tuesday that they are moving toward mandatory vaccination program for all staff across all operating units.

“It is our responsibility to keep our patients, and our staff, safe. This program will be based on the best evidence that we have to date about preventing transmission of COVID-19,” said Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England’s chief executive, in a prepared statement.

Advertisement

Further details of the program and its implementation for all staff across the system will be released in the next week to 10 days, according to McCarthy.

Lifespan announced their policy shortly after in a statement sent to the media.

“As the region’s leading healthcare system we feel no greater obligation than to the health and safety of our patients, staff and community. Given the rise in transmission rates of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, and recent recommendations from the American Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and other leading healthcare organizations, Lifespan will join other health care systems around the country in requiring all employees, regardless of their role, to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” wrote Kathleen Hart, Lifespan’s spokeswoman.

The mandate will go into effect Sept. 1, and it’s the system’s goal to have all employees show proof of immunization within 60 days, said Hart.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.