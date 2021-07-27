fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 95, drowns off Little Neck Dock in Ipswich River

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated July 27, 2021, 13 minutes ago
The Ipswich River, where a 95-year-old man was found unresponsive Tuesday.
The Ipswich River, where a 95-year-old man was found unresponsive Tuesday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A 95-year-old man drowned Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the Ipswich River, police said.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in an e-mail.

The man, whom Nikas did not identify, drowned off the Little Neck Property Dock, Nikas said.

Ipswich police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, Nikas said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

