Man, 95, drowns off Little Neck Dock in Ipswich River

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in an e-mail.

A 95-year-old man drowned Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the Ipswich River, police said.

The man, whom Nikas did not identify, drowned off the Little Neck Property Dock, Nikas said.

Ipswich police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, Nikas said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.