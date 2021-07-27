Marblehead’s information booth plaza will get a makeover

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism recently notified the town of Marblehead that it was selected to receive $44,286 from the Destination Development Capital Grant program, which is aimed at supporting the state’s tourism industry.

The town’s information booth plaza is located on a traffic island at the intersection of Pleasant, Essex and Spring streets, also known as Samuel Snow Square. The town had developed plans for the project several years ago, and with the grant funding is now able to carry out the improvements, according to Town Administrator Jason Silva.

The work includes enhancing the asphalt surface by adding a combination of brick and concrete, and making the plaza fully accessible to people with disabilities, as well as making minor improvements to the information booth.