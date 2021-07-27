Newton turns to online map to track local projects

Projects on the map will be connected with additional information, including descriptions, milestones, and progress reports, Fuller said. The projects include new tree plantings, solar arrays, locations of affordable housing, and improvements for places such as recreational facilities and school buildings.

The map - dubbed the Interactive Newton Network - allows residents to look at any neighborhood of the city and see the status of any improvements and projects, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Newton is using a new map published on the web that is designed to share details of local projects and help keep residents updated on their progress.

The city also published a roadway construction map as part of the online effort, according to Fuller. It will allow people to see which road projects have been completed, and learn when and where future projects will begin.

“This map will be live and updated as projects progress and as new projects are initiated. Our staff will ensure everyone has the opportunity to stay informed about projects they are interested in and easily connect directly with the individuals managing each project from concept to completion,” Fuller said.

People will also be able to sign up for e-mail updates on the projects posted online.

“If you have not yet done so, and you’re interested in signing up for email notifications for specific projects, use INN to select the project you’re interested in, and send our staff an email to receive [project] updates,” Fuller said.

The Interactive Newton Network map is available on the city’s website, www.newtonma.gov. Click the link labeled “Investing Now for Newton’s Future.”

