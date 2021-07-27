O’Malley issues vaccination and test requirement for Boston City Council staff

In the memo, O’Malley said he hoped such guidelines would encourage other Boston employers to implement a similar policy. He also noted that New York City, California, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs recently implemented similar policies.

“The requirement comes in light of rising COVID-19 cases,” said O’Malley in a Tuesday memo. “The Delta variant is causing cases to rise nationally for mostly unvaccinated and some vaccinated people as it is more transmissible.”

Boston City Council President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley is requiring all in-person council staff to show proof of vaccination or a weekly COVID-19 test starting Aug. 30.

As of July 20, Boston is averaging 46.6 new positive COVID-19 cases each day, while the city’s positive test rate has increased 2.2 percent. More than 60 percent of Boston’s total population has been fully vaccinated, according to O’Malley’s memo.

O’Malley became council president pro tempore when Kim Janey was elevated from council president to acting mayor in March. It was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon whether Janey would issue vaccination requirements for the entire city workforce of more than 18,000 employees.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate John Barros is calling for the city to require all of its employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or be tested for the virus at least once a week. Barros, former economic development chief for the city, and Janey are among five major mayoral candidates in this year’s race.

“City employees have been doing incredibly heroic work throughout the pandemic, and we have a responsibility to make sure they’re protected from COVID exposure in the workplace,” said Barros in a statement. “We also have a responsibility to protect members of the public who interact with city employees.”

