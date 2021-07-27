Pontoon boat operated by Mass. woman strikes paddle-boater on Lake Winnipesaukee

A Massachusetts woman was attempting to dock a pontoon boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Monday when the boat struck a woman on a paddle board, police said.
Police were called to Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Karalyn Remillard, 51, of Franklin, was operating the boat when she collided with a 51-year-old New York woman who was on a paddle board nearby, the statement said.
Passengers on the pontoon boat helped the woman out of the water and took her to shore.
The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to Concord Hospital in Laconia for “evaluation.”
Police said “impairment does not appear to be a factor” in the crash and Remillard is not currently facing charges.
The incident is under investigation.
