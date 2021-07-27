Pontoon boat operated by Mass. woman strikes paddle-boater on Lake Winnipesaukee

A Massachusetts woman was attempting to dock a pontoon boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Monday when the boat struck a woman on a paddle board, police said.

Police were called to Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Karalyn Remillard, 51, of Franklin, was operating the boat when she collided with a 51-year-old New York woman who was on a paddle board nearby, the statement said.