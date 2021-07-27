Retired Plymouth superintendent offered interim post in Hingham

The Hingham School Committee voted unanimously to offer the one-year job of interim superintendent to Gary Maestas, the former longtime superintendent of the Plymouth public schools.
Maestas would take over from Paul Austin, who resigned effective July 31 to return to Maine as director of special education for a small, rural regional school system north of Bangor. Austin became Hingham’s superintendent in June 2019 — replacing Dorothy Galo, who retired after 56 years in the district, 18 as superintendent — and spent the bulk of his time dealing with the pandemic.
The Hingham School Committee interviewed three people for interim superintendent and chose Maestas at its July 26 meeting. He was superintendent in Plymouth from 2008 to 2020 and previously had been Plymouth’s assistant superintendent of administration and instruction, as well as a middle school principal and teacher.
Advertisement
Maestas also was chair of the committee from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges that accredited Hingham High School in 2018. He currently is CEO of an educational consulting company called the Marion Education Group.
School Committee chair Kerry Ni said Maestas’s experience in a large district — Plymouth has about 7,300 students compared to Hingham’s approximately 4,300 — was key to the decision, as was his perceived ability to rebuild relationships.
“The fear and uncertainty of this past year brought out the best and worst in our whole school community, and unfortunately, did some damage,” Ni said in an email. “We are going to need to repair those relationships and rebuild trust between all of our stakeholders — students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents, the community, school committee.”
The other candidates for the Hingham job were Andrew Keough, recently retired superintendent of the Dover-Sherborn Regional School District; and Kristine Nash, retired superintendent of the Hanover Public Schools who has served as interim superintendent in the Oxford, Dudley, Charlton Regional, and Freetown Regional school districts.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.