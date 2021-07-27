Retired Plymouth superintendent offered interim post in Hingham

The Hingham School Committee voted unanimously to offer the one-year job of interim superintendent to Gary Maestas, the former longtime superintendent of the Plymouth public schools.

Maestas would take over from Paul Austin, who resigned effective July 31 to return to Maine as director of special education for a small, rural regional school system north of Bangor. Austin became Hingham’s superintendent in June 2019 — replacing Dorothy Galo, who retired after 56 years in the district, 18 as superintendent — and spent the bulk of his time dealing with the pandemic.

The Hingham School Committee interviewed three people for interim superintendent and chose Maestas at its July 26 meeting. He was superintendent in Plymouth from 2008 to 2020 and previously had been Plymouth’s assistant superintendent of administration and instruction, as well as a middle school principal and teacher.