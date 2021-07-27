Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away lead to air quality alerts in Mass., R.I. for second day

For the second straight day, smoke from massive wildfires in the Western United States and Canada is creating unhealthy air conditions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
An air quality alert issued by environmental agencies in both states remains in effect until noon Tuesday, according to the agencies.
“Smoke from western wildfires remains overhead and at the surface,’' the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday. “Fine particle levels should average in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range today with some Unhealthy readings at times especially in eastern areas during the morning hours. Ozone levels should average in the Good to low-Moderate range.”
Advertisement
Similar health concerns were reported in Rhode Island Monday and the air quality alert currently remains in effect.
#AirQuality Alert - Health Advisory. UNHEALTHY levels are expected this evening Monday, 7/26 through midday on Tuesday, 7/27 due to elevated fine particle concentrations from wild-fire smoke. Fine particles are expected to drop to MODERATE by Tuesday night https://t.co/YzS4PP5Z81— Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) July 26, 2021
Weather conditions Tuesday will be hot with temperatures in the 80s, creating the right conditions for “scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours,’' according to the National Weather Service.
The stormy conditions herald the arrival of a cold front, forecasters wrote.
“Some showers may linger Wednesday morning and it will be quite a bit cooler than today. Another period of unsettled weather is expected sometime Thursday into early Friday,’' forecasters wrote. “Dry and pleasant weather is expected to start this weekend.”
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.