Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away lead to air quality alerts in Mass., R.I. for second day

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Haze from California wildfires blanketed the Boston area on Monday.
Haze from California wildfires blanketed the Boston area on Monday.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

For the second straight day, smoke from massive wildfires in the Western United States and Canada is creating unhealthy air conditions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

An air quality alert issued by environmental agencies in both states remains in effect until noon Tuesday, according to the agencies.

“Smoke from western wildfires remains overhead and at the surface,’' the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday. “Fine particle levels should average in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range today with some Unhealthy readings at times especially in eastern areas during the morning hours. Ozone levels should average in the Good to low-Moderate range.”

Similar health concerns were reported in Rhode Island Monday and the air quality alert currently remains in effect.

A hazy sunset in Cumberland, R.I., on July 26, 2021. Rhode Island is under its second air quality alert in a week due to Canadian wildfires.
A hazy sunset in Cumberland, R.I., on Monday.Carlos Muñoz/Globe Staff

Weather conditions Tuesday will be hot with temperatures in the 80s, creating the right conditions for “scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours,’' according to the National Weather Service.

The stormy conditions herald the arrival of a cold front, forecasters wrote.

“Some showers may linger Wednesday morning and it will be quite a bit cooler than today. Another period of unsettled weather is expected sometime Thursday into early Friday,’' forecasters wrote. “Dry and pleasant weather is expected to start this weekend.”






John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

