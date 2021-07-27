Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away lead to air quality alerts in Mass., R.I. for second day

For the second straight day, smoke from massive wildfires in the Western United States and Canada is creating unhealthy air conditions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

An air quality alert issued by environmental agencies in both states remains in effect until noon Tuesday, according to the agencies.

“Smoke from western wildfires remains overhead and at the surface,’' the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday. “Fine particle levels should average in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range today with some Unhealthy readings at times especially in eastern areas during the morning hours. Ozone levels should average in the Good to low-Moderate range.”