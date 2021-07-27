18-year-old found fatally stabbed in New Bedford park

An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday in a New Bedford park, and authorities are searching for his killer, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

In a statement, Quinn’s office said a state trooper on patrol at Clasky Common Park was approached around 1:24 a.m. by a woman who informed him of a male party unresponsive in the park.

The trooper made his way to the location provided and spotted the victim suffering from “multiple stab wounds,” the statement said.