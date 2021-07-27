18-year-old found fatally stabbed in New Bedford park

An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday in a New Bedford park, and authorities are searching for his killer, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
In a statement, Quinn’s office said a state trooper on patrol at Clasky Common Park was approached around 1:24 a.m. by a woman who informed him of a male party unresponsive in the park.
The trooper made his way to the location provided and spotted the victim suffering from “multiple stab wounds,” the statement said.
Paramedics later transported the man to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to Quinn’s office, which withheld the victim’s name pending family notification.
The man lived in New Bedford, prosecutors said.
“The investigation is extremely active this morning,” the statement said. “Once next of kin is notified or arrests are made, this office will send out a follow up media advisory.”
