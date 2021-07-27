Things to do in Rhode Island: July 2021

Both PVDFest and FringePVD are back this year, after being paused for the pandemic. For more information and to purchase tickets for PVDFest, visit https://pvdfest.com/events/ . Single tickets to FringePVD and Fringe Passes, which grant entry to any in-person/online show, are available here: FringePVD.org/artists-2021

Join Evolve Dynamicz in improvising and rebuilding physical connections through shared vulnerability. Then, enjoy a dramatic performance of some of the most well-known and romantic dances of Latin America and the Caribbean, supplemented with a basic rumba lesson. 5 p.m., Prospect Park, 60 Congdon St., Providence. Free.

Advertisement

FringePVD Presents Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler

Part travelogue, part performance, and part off-kilter author talk, this show is the story of how Boston homebody Randy Ross turned a solo trip around the globe into a comedy novel and an acclaimed one-man play. 7 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796746), $10.

FringePVD Presents Smile All The Time

“Smile All The Time” is a makeshift puppet-filled tragicomic romp, created and performed by award-winning theater artist Amanda Erin Miller. 8.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796740), $5.

FringePVD Presents HAMSTEAK; Alive and in person!

87 year old country music legend Betty “HAMSTEAK” Funkis continues her “Come See Me Before I’m in the Ground” tour, with her trademark wit, her one note range and all of her classic hits. 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Wilbury Backlot Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793995.

FringePVD Presents One Angry Gay Man

A film version of Matt Cogswell’s solo show, wherein he plays six characters who cope with life with varying levels of implosive and explosive anger. 10 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796722). Free, tickets required.

Advertisement

Wednesday, July 28th

PVDFest in the Park: Satta & Beau Dizzle

Experience songs and poetry from remarkable Liberian artist Satta, whose new EP “Broken Dialect” is a unique blend of Reggae, Afropop, and soul music, and Beau Dizzle, a Hip-Hop artist giving a voice to the voiceless, speaking on depression, oppression, and making the night fun. 5 p.m., Burnside Park, 40 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Free.

Councilwoman Kat Kerwin Community Event in Father Lennon Park

Enjoy family friendly entertainment including music, games, and face painting with representatives from various City departments on hand to answer neighborhood questions and concerns. RIDOH will also be around delivering second vaccine doses (register at https://bit.ly/3wbpRrG) Read more at https://www.facebook.com/events/239706187681574/. 4.30-7 p.m., Father Lennon Park, 60 Camden Ave., Providence.

FringePVD Presents Alexithymia

We follow the journey of Friend, a lost being who cannot understand their emotions, which has to their confusion caused their body to fragment. In order to learn the ways in which “we” feel, they will go on a sensorial exploration via the interaction of some new folks they meet along the way, in order to explore how our minds, create neurological connections through experience and memory. 7 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796308). Free, tickets required.

FringePVD Presents Chicago: A Two-Woman Extravaganza

A two-woman adaptation of the beloved movie-musical Chicago, with Alex Brassard and Sara Slusarski. 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Loading Dock Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793969.

Advertisement

FringePVD Presents HAMSTEAK; Alive and in person!

87 year old country music legend Betty “HAMSTEAK” Funkis continues her " Come See Me Before I’m in the Ground” tour, with her trademark wit, her one note range and all of her classic hits. 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Wilbury Backlot Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793993.

FringePVD Presents Come Home Soon

A human show about dogs? A dog show about humans? It might be both! 8.30 p.m., Farm Fresh, 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795310.

FringePVD Presents I Don’t Want This Feeling to End

A galaxy of Monarch butterflies traveling every sunrise to my stomach home. A modern dance collective. A poet. A violinist. 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, ALCO Courtyard, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793600.

FringePVD Presents One Angry Gay Man

A film version of Matt Cogswell’s solo show, wherein he plays six characters who cope with life with varying levels of implosive and explosive anger. 8.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796725). Free, tickets required.

FringePVD Presents Zahak & Zeus

The world infamous Rhode Island Ukulele Armada joins Baha Sadr in the reinvention of a classic Iranian folktale. 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Drive-In Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10800871.

Advertisement

FringePVD Presents Smile All The Time

“Smile All The Time” is a makeshift puppet-filled tragicomic romp, created and performed by award-winning theater artist Amanda Erin Miller. 10 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796741), $5.

Thursday, July 29th

Councilman Goncalves Ward 1 Movie Night

Join Councilman John Goncalves for a Ward 1 Movie Night featuring the movie The Secret Life of Pets 2 (rated PG). Be sure to bring a chair or picnic blanket. Find more information on Facebook. 8 p.m., India Point Park, 201 India St., Providence. Free.

FringePVD Presents A Thing With Feathers

A Thing With Wings is a cross between a spoken word poetry show and a writing workshop. While audience participation is certainly not required, there will be many opportunities for audience members to take part in collective storytelling by writing portions of the performance with us. 7 p.m., The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. $10, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795344.

FringePVD Presents Chicago: A Two-Woman Extravaganza

A two-woman adaptation of the beloved movie-musical Chicago. One jazz killer is nothing these days, but two...Rhode Island’s own killer-dillers, those scintillating sinners, Alex Brassard and Sara Slusarski! 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Loading Dock Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793970.

FringePVD Presents Space Shape & Mind Mold

Hi-Tech Robots employing archaic camera techniques transmit a variety of subterranean alien encounters hosted by the Space Transformation Station’s resident Astro-Crypto Zoologist Dr Tremendanus and his Yuranian extraterrestrial collaborators. 7 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796742), $5.

Advertisement

FringePVD Presents Booby Trap!

This is a show about the rapture of play, family lore, and bouncing tennis balls. A little bit cabaret. A little bit basement rager. A little bit spooky sleepover. Booby Trap! pulls back the page on loss and longing in a premiere play from the creators of past FringePVD extravaganza Pretty Bird. 8.30 p.m., The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. $10, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795353.

FringePVD Presents Come Home Soon

A human show about dogs? A dog show about humans? It might be both! 8.30 p.m., Farm Fresh, 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795311.

FringePVD Presents I Don’t Want This Feeling to End

A galaxy of Monarch butterflies traveling every sunrise to my stomach home. A modern dance collective. A poet. A violinist. 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, ALCO Courtyard, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793601.

FringePVD Presents Mask On/Mask Off: Short Plays by The Blue Cow Group

If you’ve been thinking about masks a lot lately, so has The Blue Cow Group – a Providence-based playwriting group. Come and see their seven short plays that explore the use of masks - both literally and figuratively, to disguise or express our true selves. 8.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796712), $5.

FringePVD Presents The Man in White and The Developing Country Band

“Melodies rhythms and crashbangin’ rumbles and echoes of endless skyways, golden valleys, lost ribbon highways, mystery trains, rings of fire, candy-colored clowns they call sandmen with no particular places to go, bad moons risin’, hard rains and idiot winds, frosted fields of juniper and lamplight, las vegas fears and loathings, five tony clifton roads and hicksbilly hecklers, jesters’ stolen thorny crowns and traveling salvation shows, spirits in the night, sweet magnolias, damned torpedoes and mansions on the hill, screamin’ preachers and kids growin’ up in the heartland, amazing grace and rockets fallin’ back from outer space...?” 8.30 p.m., Nicholson File Art Studios Courtyard, 350 Kinsley Ave., Building 38, Providence.. $5, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795322.

FringePVD Presents The Consciousness

Winner of the 2019 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival. Reece, a struggling music student, decides to ‘borrow’ some ideas from the archived consciousness of a dead composer, but Theodore Price is irascible, forgetful - and hiding a critical secret. 10 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796747), $10.

FringePVD Presents Zahak & Zeus

The world infamous Rhode Island Ukulele Armada joins Baha Sadr in the reinvention of a classic Iranian folktale. 10 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Drive-In Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10800872.

Friday, July 30th

FringePVD: Capture the Block

Working in collaboration with journalist Ana González of Mosaic on The Public’s Radio, Dr. Brandon Marshall and his team at the People, Place, & Health Collective, and the Brown University School of Public Health, Capture the Block is an opportunity to share our stories and heal as a community. 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free.

FringePVD Presents On the Ho Chi Minh Trail

Two one-acts explore the Vietnam War from the perspective of the Viet Cong. 7 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796716), $5.

FringePVD Presents Booby Trap!

This is a show about the rapture of play, family lore, and bouncing tennis balls. A little bit cabaret. A little bit basement rager. A little bit spooky sleepover. Booby Trap! pulls back the page on loss and longing in a premiere play from the creators of past FringePVD extravaganza Pretty Bird. 8.30 p.m., The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. $10, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795354.

FringePVD Presents Chicago: A Two-Woman Extravaganza

A two-woman adaptation of the beloved movie-musical Chicago. One jazz killer is nothing these days, but two...Rhode Island’s own killer-dillers, those scintillating sinners, Alex Brassard and Sara Slusarski! 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Loading Dock Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10800153.

FringePVD Presents Space Shape & Mind Mold

Hi-Tech Robots employing archaic camera techniques transmit a variety of subterranean alien encounters hosted by the Space Transformation Station’s resident Astro-Crypto Zoologist Dr Tremendanus and his Yuranian extraterrestrial collaborators. 8.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796743), $5.

FringePVD Presents To Know How to Keep

In this epic yet intimate drama from the Cors-I-Can Players, Napoleon Bonaparte leads a French campaign to colonize Egypt at the turn of the nineteenth century. 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Drive-In Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. $15, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793667.

FringePVD Presents reptiles of the mind

An immersive audio play intended to be listened to while walking a path along the Providence river. Listen to the reptiles of your mind, or of somebody else’s mind (Please note: Guests will need a smartphone or other device to listen to this guided performance. You may listen to the show through your device’s speaker or your own headphones. These items will not be provided by FRINGEPVD). 8.30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, River Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796772.

FringePVD Presents Becoming Adorable

Why! Why did she do it? Amy Williams thought taking a class in making online videos would be fun. That it would give her a chance to give reviews of some of her beloved romantic comedy movies. Then she was assigned a lab partner, Oscar Ludlow, who is trying to learn to direct and edit videos, and seems to think he’s going to be another Spielberg. Now the things she doesn’t like discussing, such as being a trans woman, are being revealed to the world. She’s certain it will not end well. It’s a solo Rom-Com, told over the course of four YouTube style videos! 10 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796310). $10, tickets required.

Saturday, July 31st

FringePVD Presents TOOTY TUTTI

An anxious clown goes on a big, scary, exciting adventure! 1 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796761). Free, tickets required.

FringePVD Presents Alexithymia

We follow the journey of Friend, a lost being who cannot understand their emotions, which has to their confusion caused their body to fragment. In order to learn the ways in which “we” feel, they will go on a sensorial exploration via the interaction of some new folks they meet along the way, in order to explore how our minds, create neurological connections through experience and memory. 2.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796309). Free, tickets required.

FringePVD Presents On the Ho Chi Minh Trail

Two one-acts explore the Vietnam War from the perspective of the Viet Cong. 4 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796717), $5.

FringePVD Presents Booby Trap!

A little bit cabaret. A little bit basement rager. A little bit spooky sleepover. Booby Trap! pulls back the page on loss and longing in a premiere play from the creators of past FringePVD extravaganza Pretty Bird. 5.30 p.m., The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. $10, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795371.

FringePVD Presents The Consciousness

Winner of the 2019 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival. Reece, a struggling music student, decides to ‘borrow’ some ideas from the archived consciousness of a dead composer, but Theodore Price is irascible, forgetful - and hiding a critical secret. 5.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796748), $10.

FringePVD Presents “To Know How to Keep”

In this epic yet intimate drama from the Cors-I-Can Players, Napoleon Bonaparte leads a French campaign to colonize Egypt at the turn of the 19th century. 5:30 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Drive-In Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. $15, tickets required. Register online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10793669.

FringePVD Presents A Thing With Feathers

A Thing With Wings is a cross between a spoken word poetry show and a writing workshop. While audience participation is certainly not required, there will be many opportunities for audience members to take part in collective storytelling by writing portions of the performance with us. 7 p.m., The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. $10, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795345.

FringePVD Presents Becoming Adorable

Why! Why did she do it? Amy Williams thought taking a class in making online videos would be fun. That it would give her a chance to give reviews of some of her beloved romantic comedy movies. Then she was assigned a lab partner, Oscar Ludlow, who is trying to learn to direct and edit videos, and seems to think he’s going to be another Spielberg. Now the things she doesn’t like discussing, such as being a trans woman, are being revealed to the world. She’s certain it will not end well. It’s a solo Rom-Com, told over the course of four YouTube style videos. 10 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796311). $10, tickets required.

FringePVD: Capture the Block

Working in collaboration with journalist Ana González of Mosaic on The Public’s Radio, Dr. Brandon Marshall and his team at the People, Place, & Health Collective, and the Brown University School of Public Health, Capture the Block is an opportunity to share our stories and heal as a community. 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free.

FringePVD Presents Public Art

Variety of artistic performances by local artists. Cas Inez and Spocka Summa grew up in Providence, RI and they are co-owners of Public Shop & Gallery. Their goal is to build a creative hub for art and music but also a place to host community events, meetings, workshops, and classes. 7 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, Loading Dock Stage, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, tickets required. Sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10795444.

FringePVD Presents Trainwreck

Trainwreck is a devised puppet/object dancetre piece which provokes and pokes fun at the archive of literary dead white guys and their objectification of women’s bodies. 8.30 p.m., online (Zoom link emailed 30 mins before performance start time, sign up at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10796763). $10, tickets required.

FringePVD: 2021 Closing Party & Awards Ceremony

Join FringePVD artists past and present for a closing party and awards ceremony, hosted by Providence’s favorite raconteur Matthew Lawrence of Law and Order Party, with music by Unkle Thirsty and performances by salsa band Robertico y su Alebreke. 9 p.m., WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Free, register at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10800900.