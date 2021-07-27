Why did wildfire smoke from thousands of miles away affect Boston’s air quality?

The map below shows many of the larger fires most heavily concentrated across Montana.

Wildfires continue to rage in the western part of the United States and up into Canada and over the past couple of days the jet stream has brought the smoke from these burns all the way across the country into New England before it passes out into the Atlantic.

Viewed from a satellite, smoke is visible billowing up from fire hot spots — the way you can tell the difference between smoke and clouds is that the smoke will come out from a central point and then move, whereas the clouds continue moving on their own. The line of smoke from Montana has a starkly contrasting pattern to the clouds in the region.

Advertisement

Typically smoke will rise in the atmosphere and then linger in its upper levels. In this way the smoke creates a haze above, though under normal circumstances, those of us thousands of miles from the fires don’t get that smell of burnt wood nor is our air quality worsened.

But in recent days, the air above us, associated with high pressure, was sinking.

Air near the surface flows down and away in a high pressure system (left) and air flows up and together at a low pressure system (right) NESTA

This pattern of high pressure pushed air towards the surface of the earth and brought the smoke along with it. Had we not had the smoke, it would have been a day with nearly cloudless blue skies, but instead we got hazy skies and air quality alerts. If you have breathing issues, you should avoid any optional strenuous activity while the alert is posted.

Tuesday we find more smoke over the region; it’s not quite as thick in Boston, but there are thicker patches of it around parts of New England.

The sunset tonight should again be quite nice with the smoke creating a more orange orb as it sets in the western sky just after 8 p.m. The good news is a frontal system will change the upper-level winds and the smoke will be pushed away from New England, north to south, by early Wednesday.

Advertisement

Smokeless air from eastern Canada will arrive Wednesday and clear skies from the haze. WeatherBELL

The fires themselves won’t be going anywhere for the summer and probably into the fall, so anytime the wind direction changes in the coming months, we may be at risk of more smoke appearing in our skies. Below is a look at where the worst fires in the Western US can be found.