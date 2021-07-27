Baystate Health to require COVID vaccinations for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Another Massachusetts hospital system has announced that it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Springfield-based Baystate Health said Monday that the policy that takes effect Oct. 1 also applies to “those working remotely, clinical staff, contractors, volunteers, students, and those conducting business within our health system.”

About 75% of the system's workers are already fully vaccinated, President and CEO Mark Keroack said in a memo to employees.