California state universities to require COVID vaccination, won’t wait for full FDA approval

In April, Cal State leaders had said they planned to implement a vaccine mandate after the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to shots that now have emergency-use authorization. But Cal State now is removing that caveat and accelerating the mandate. Its decision follows a similar recent action by the University of California system.

Cal State is the nation's largest four-year public university system, with about 485,000 students on 23 campuses from San Diego to Humboldt County. Its announcement reflected growing apprehension among education leaders nationwide about the threat the virus's delta variant poses to the coming school year.

The California State University System said Tuesday it will require faculty, staff and students who come to campus in the next school year to be immunized against the coronavirus even if federal regulators have not yet given full approval to a vaccine.

"The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall," Cal State Chancellor Joseph Castro said in a statement.

"Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term."

Cal State said faculty, staff and students must certify their vaccination no later than Sept. 30. There will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons and for people in the university community who do not come to campus. System officials said they would confer with labor groups about how details of the mandate affect employees.

Hundreds of colleges and universities are requiring coronavirus vaccination as they prepare to start the school year. But many others are strongly encouraging vaccine doses, without a formal requirement. The issue has become a flash point in recent weeks. Last week a federal judge upheld a vaccine mandate at Indiana University after some students had sued to challenge the policy.