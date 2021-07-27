Daniel Hale, who leaked information on US drone warfare, sentenced to 45 months in prison

Hale, a former intelligence analyst, realized he had watched the fatal attack, which he and his colleagues in the Air Force viewed as a success. Now he was horrified.

In 2013, Daniel Hale was at a peace conference in D.C. when a man recounted how two family members had been killed in a US drone strike. The Yemeni man, through tears, said his relatives had been trying to encourage young men to leave Al Qaeda.

Daniel Everette Hale, who was charged in federal court in Alexandria, Va., under the World War I-era Espionage Act. Hale, a former Air Force intelligence analyst said his guilt over participating in lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan led him to leak government secrets about the drone program to a reporter.

It was such experiences, Hale told a federal judge in Alexandria on Tuesday, that led him to leak classified information about drone warfare to a reporter.

"I believe that it is wrong to kill, but it is especially wrong to kill the defenseless," he said in court. He said he shared what "was necessary to dispel the lie that drone warfare keeps us safe, that our lives are worth more than theirs."

US District Judge Liam O’Grady sentenced Hale to 45 months in prison for violating the Espionage Act, saying the documents he disclosed went beyond his “courageous and principled” stance on drones.

"You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

Hale, 33, of Nashville, said in a letter to the court that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and struggles with whether he is "deserving of my life and the right to pursue happiness."

While Hale's attorneys and some advocates have portrayed him as a whistleblower trying to bring attention to what he saw as flaws in drone warfare, prosecutors cast him as a man trying to boost his own sense of importance.

Prosecutors noted that Hale began taking home classified information only a few weeks into a job at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in 2014, and not long after making pledges to keep the government’s secrets.

“Hale did not in any way contribute to the public debate about how we fight wars,” Assistant US Attorney Gordon Kromberg said in court. “All he did was endanger the people who are doing the fighting.”

Friends and family said military service was always an awkward fit for Hale, who struggled with depression throughout his life. He joined the Air Force to escape a poor, fundamentalist home his attorney described as abusive.

"Recently, someone asked me to tell them a happy memory I have with Daniel," his sister wrote the court. "Sadly, this was not an easy task."

Hale tested well and was steered into signals intelligence. He went to Afghanistan in 2012. When he left the following year, he said he already had deep misgivings about the work he had done. He recalled in his letter learning after one drone strike on a car that a small child had been killed and another seriously injured. He wondered whether any of the other strikes he had helped carry out killed innocent civilians deemed "enemy combatants" by virtue of being male and military-age.

"You had to kill part of your conscience to keep doing your job," he said in court Tuesday.

He began connecting with journalists and activists critical of the use of drones, but he also took a new job at a defense contractor in 2014. One day after work, he said, two colleagues invited him to watch footage of drone strikes.

“My conscience, once held at bay, came roaring back to life,” he wrote. He printed out over three dozen documents, some classified, according to the government, and shared several with Jeremy Scahill, a reporter for the Intercept.

The documents included a report finding that reliance on deadly attacks was undermining intelligence gathering. During one five-month stretch of an Afghanistan operation, the documents revealed, nearly 90 percent of the people killed were not the intended targets.

He also disclosed the criteria for placing a person on the terror watch list, information that Muslim civil rights attorneys said in a letter to the court helped them challenge the constitutionality of that system.

“I believe, he only spoke out for humanitarian and educational purposes,” journalist Sonia Kennebeck told the court in a letter. She featured Hale in a 2016 documentary about drone warfare.