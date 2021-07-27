Here’s where in Mass. the new CDC indoor mask guidance applies

There are five counties in Massachusetts that qualify as “substantial” or “high” transmission areas, according to the CDC.

So, what does that mean for Massachusetts?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced an update to its mask-wearing guidance, now suggesting that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor, public places in areas of the country with “substantial and high” transmission.

High Transmission

Barnstable County

Substantial Transmission

Bristol County

Dukes County

Nantucket County

Suffolk County

This map shows where masks are recommended in Massachusetts based on data collected from July 18 to 25:

According to the CDC, counties with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 8 to 9.9 percent over the previous seven-day period are considered to be experiencing “substantial transmission,” and counties with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over the the past 7 days are considered “high transmission.”

According to CDC data, Barnstable County has recorded 111.74 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, an increase of about 245 percent over the last seven-day period. Bristol County had 51.66 cases per 100,000 people, an increase of about 109 percent since the last seven-day period; Suffolk County had 51.37 cases per 100,000 people, an increase of about 92 percent in the last seven days. Case rates for Nantucket and Dukes counties were not listed on the CDC website.

During the announcement on Tuesday, CDC chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted there are counties in the country with concerning amounts of COVID-19 transmission.

“We have places and counties and states here that are now reporting over 300 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period so really an extraordinary amount of viral transmission, which is what we’re concerned about,” Walensky said.

A map of COVID-19 transmission in the United States shows large swaths of the country classified as “high transmission” areas. Some states, like Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama have almost every county classified as “high transmission,” and therefore subject to the new CDC mask guidance.

