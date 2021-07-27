The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 started its work on Tuesday. This is the only thing that matters

Republicans sought to paint the committee — styled after the widely respected Sept. 11 commission examining the 2001 terrorist attacks — as controversial and partisan. Their effort to make this a partisan issue has been largely successful: a new Politico/Morning Consult poll says 83 percent of Democrats support the committee while only 34 percent of Republicans agree.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan House committee began public hearings tasked with learning more about what caused the attack on the Capitol building on January 6th, why more precautions weren’t put in place, and what could be done to protect the building and those who work in it in the future.

In forming the committee, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy offered up names of House Republicans who openly said they wanted to either protect former president Donald Trump or make a mockery of the committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected those names and, instead, picked the Republicans who will serve on the committee.

Some Republicans viewed this as Pelosi playing right into their hands, accusing her of playing politics with who was on the committee in the first place.

But all of this back and forth is basically irrelevant. When it comes down to it, only two questions matter: will the press cover it? And will Americans pay attention?

These are, after all, the dog days of summer. After four years of Trump in the White House with attention-grabbing tweets and headlines, not to mention a global pandemic, many Americans are just exhausted. They are taking summer vacations, worrying about the Delta variant of COVID, returning to work, watching the Olympics or — if they are among the subset of Americans who care about Washington news ― caring a lot more about what happens with an infrastructure bill in the Senate this week.

To be sure, ratings for cable news stations are down as is traffic for many news websites.

At the same time, there is a growing belief among Republicans that the attacks weren’t so bad after all. Now only 39 percent of Republicans “strongly disapprove” of the attacks, down from 51 percent of Republicans who said so in January, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll out last week.

The same poll found that among Trump voters, 51 percent said “patriotism” was the best word to describe what they saw at the Capitol that day.

Not all in Trump world see it that way. Former vice president Mike Pence, whom attackers said they were hoping to “hang” that day, said in New Hampshire recently that he and Trump would “never see eye to eye” on that day.

It is estimated that 10,000 stormed the Capitol that day following Trump’s speech in which he urged the crowd to “fight like hell” Some 800 or so broke into the Capitol and 550 have been subsequently criminally charged.

The opening day of the committee is focusing on opening statements and hearing from law enforcement, many of whom the attackers physically harmed.

But unlike other congressional committees, the challenge here is not for one side to win an argument that their facts or their ideology is the right one for the American people to believe. The real test is whether one side — the Democrats — can create enough breakthrough moments to reset the gravity of that day in the American psyche. This might be especially hard to do given that much of the facts and footage that will be presented have already been public and processed during Trump’s second impeachment trial just five months ago.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.