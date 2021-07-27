‘Jan. 6 still isn’t over for me:’ Capitol Police officer describes racist abuse he and other Black officers endured during attack

Dunn described one exchange in which members of the mob wearing shirts that said “Trump 2020″ and “MAGA,” hats — representing former president Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” — were pouring into an area of the building near the Capitol Rotunda. Dunn said at that point, he was exhausted, and it was difficult to breathe and see because of the chemical spray in the air.

During a hearing convened by a House select committee to investigate the attack, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the force, described being called racist slurs, sobbing in the hours after enduring the abuse, discussing with other Black officers their shared experiences that day, and the emotional trauma he still grapples with as a result of the attack.

A Black Capitol Police officer gave emotional testimony about his experience defending the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection on Tuesday, describing the racist abuse hurled at him and other officers from a group of violent rioters.

Dunn said he told members of the mob to leave the Capitol, and they responded by yelling: “No man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal. Joe Biden is not the president. Nobody voted for Joe Biden.”

“I’m a law enforcement officer, and I do my best to keep politics out of my job. But in this circumstance, I responded: ‘Well I voted for Joe Biden. Does my vote not count? Am I nobody?’”

The comment “prompted a torrent of racial epithets,” Dunn said, including the N-word.

“One woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled: ‘You hear that, guys? This [racist slur] voted for Joe Biden,’” Dunn said. “Then the crowd, perhaps about 20 people, joined in screaming, ‘Boo, [expletive] [racist slur]!’”

“No one had ever, ever called me a [racist slur] while wearing the uniform of a Capitol police officer,” Dunn said.

In the days after the attack, Dunn said he heard from other Black officers who also endured racist abuse that day.

“One officer told me he had never in his entire 40 years of life been called a [racist slur] to his face, and that streak ended on Jan. 6,” Dunn said. “Another Black officer later told me he had been confronted by insurrectionists in the Capitol who told him: ‘Put your gun down, and we’ll show you what kind of [racist slur] you really are.’”

Dunn said as the afternoon wore on, he was “completely drained, both physically and emotionally, and in shock and total disbelief over what had happened.”

After the building was cleared, Dunn said he went to the building’s rotunda and spoke with other police officers about what happened that afternoon. Representative Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, was there offering support to the officers, Dunn said, and gave him a hug when he saw him.

Dunn then sat down on a bench in the rotunda with another Black police officer and told him about the racist slurs he had been called.

“I became very emotional and began yelling: ‘How the blank does something like this happen? Is this America?’” Dunn said. “I began sobbing. Officers came over to console me.”

Dunn said that more than six months after the attack, “Jan. 6 still isn’t over for me,” and described participating in multiple counseling sessions and private therapy to address the “persistent emotional trauma of that day.”

Multiple officers testified on Tuesday during the first hearing of a select committee. The formation of an inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack has been highly politicized, with a majority of House Republicans voting against a formal, bipartisan investigation. Some Republican members of Congress have attempted to revise the events of the day, downplaying or denying the violence that took place.

Dozens of police officers were injured, and multiple people were killed during the attack that took place as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes for President Biden. Dozens of people have been charged for their alleged roles in the attack.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.