Swastika carved into State Department elevator spurs investigation

Porter said that the swastika etching was discovered Monday evening near the office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat antisemitism. The State Department would not confirm the location or comment on the proximity to any specific office.

"It's a painful reminder, and anti-Semitism isn't a relic of the past; it's still a force that we're dealing with in the world," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. "And unfortunately, we're dealing with it close to home."

WASHINGTON - The State Department is launching an investigation after a swastika symbol was found carved into an elevator at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

"Anywhere inside or nearby the State Department or inside or nearby - in the United States is just unwelcome, and we will continue to condemn it," said Porter.

In an email sent Tuesday and seen by The Washington Post, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken condemned the vandalism, describing it as "abhorrent."

Blinken, who is currently traveling to India and Kuwait and scheduled to return to Washington on July 29, wrote to the entire department that antisemitism "has no place in the United States, at the State Department, or anywhere else. And we must be relentless in standing up and rejecting it."

Blinken also addressed the department's Jewish employees, writing, "please know how grateful we are for your service and how proud we are to be your colleagues."

Blinken is Jewish, and his stepfather was a Holocaust survivor.

The incident follows a spate of antisemitic attacks in the United States, which prompted several of the country's leading Jewish organizations to call on President Joe Biden to condemn violence against Jewish communities.

Last month, Blinken met with German Foreign Minister Keiko Maas at the launch of a dialogue between the two countries on Holocaust issues, saying that, "Holocaust denial and other forms of anti-Semitism often go hand-in-hand with homophobia, xenophobia, racism, other hatred. It's also a rallying cry for those who seek to tear down our democracies, which we've seen in both our countries is often a precursor to violence."

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, condemned the carving at the State Department.

"We must fight together resolutely against anti-Semitism of any kind and exhaust the law with every person who acts out of hatred for the Jewish people," Erdan said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Porter said that the State Department continues to work on the nomination of a special envoy to combat antisemitism.