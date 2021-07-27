Breaking the waste chain, from trash in Mass. to landfills in N.H. to packaging in Maine

Landfills and incinerators pose threats to public health and the environment. One simple solution could stem the need for landfills such as the one proposed for Dalton, N.H.: We need to stop producing so much garbage. We also need to deal better with the waste we do create.

Re “A lakeside landfill? No way, neighbors say: N.H. dump would get trash from Mass., elsewhere” (Page A1, July 20): Northern New Hampshire shouldn’t be anyone’s dumping ground. While trash companies may talk about a “prime location” for a landfill, do you know what’s even better? Reducing, reusing, recycling, and composting.

It’s absurd that Massachusetts sends millions of tons a year of waste that we could compost or recycle to landfills and incinerators outside the state. It’s time for Massachusetts to do more to ease the trash burden for the sake of all of us.

Sylvia Broude

Executive director

Community Action Works

Boston





We fixate on waste management and fail in waste reduction

In the 19th century, New Hampshire-born editor Horace Greeley mused, “Common sense is very uncommon.” David Abel’s article “A lakeside landfill? No way, neighbors say” highlights the unfortunate endurance of these words in Massachusetts’ waste management. Casella Waste Systems’ plans to build a new landfill — with much of the trash to come from the Bay State — less than 3,000 feet from New Hampshire’s pristine Forest Lake State Park spotlights the dire consequences of fixating on waste management rather than waste reduction.

Most of the nearly 6 million tons of waste generated annually in Massachusetts should be diverted or eliminated. Close to 30 percent is food and yard waste divertible to large-scale composting. Approximately 20 percent is paper and cardboard, which could be eliminated by enforcement of an existing ban. Eliminate single-use plastics, update the state’s bottle bill, upcycle textiles, and we can reduce that 6 million tons by about 70 percent.

Talk about dwindling “capacity” for disposal of our trash ignores our ability to reduce the capacity that is needed. Landfills are a Band-Aid fix; they treat the symptom of unsustainable waste practices while leaving the cause unaddressed.

Let’s use our New England roots of common sense, thrift, and respect for nature by reducing our trash. Let’s stop throwing our future away.

Chloe Rudnicki

Policy intern

Janet Domenitz

Executive director

Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group

Boston





Follow Maine’s lead and push firms on the costs their packaging creates

Congratulations to Maine for being the first state in the nation to pass legislation requiring companies selling packaged products to assume responsibility for the cost of recycling and disposal of their packaging (“Firms on the hook for packaging waste,” Page A1, July 21).

This extended producer responsibility, or EPR, law is a game changer for managing municipal waste, and it probably will increase momentum for passing similar legislation in at least a half-dozen states from Hawaii to Massachusetts.

As Janelle Nanos’s article pointed out, at present companies selling packaged products have no incentive to design packaging that can be recycled or to use recycled content in production, since they are not financially responsible for these materials once their product is shipped. This law will prompt companies to rethink how they package their product and will relieve municipalities of the increasing financial burden they incur for recycling and waste disposal.

One bill pending in Massachusetts would, among other things, direct packaging producers to establish a producer responsibility organization with the mandate of collecting payments from producers and reimbursing municipalities for certain recycling and waste materials. There are also bills pending targeting paint, mattresses, and electronics.

With the cost of recycling skyrocketing, due in part to shifting international trade policies and producers creating more complex packaging that is more difficult to recycle, Massachusetts must step up and pass its own related EPR bills, for the financial benefit of our municipalities and for the well-being of our environment.

Paul Goldberg

Arlington

The writer is a member of the Zero Waste Arlington Committee.