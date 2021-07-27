Those opposed to changes on exam schools are missing a key piece: equity

I’m glad to hear that the Boston Public Schools will finally have some equity in admitting children to the exam schools (“Change OK’d for exam schools,” Page A1, July 15). I was amused by a line in the article about “a former parent representative on the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel, [who] said a measure that gives applicants from high-poverty schools extra points in the admission process penalizes applicants from schools in more affluent neighborhoods, such as the Lyndon in West Roxbury and the Eliot in the North End.”

In reply, I would point out that measures that give applicants from schools in more affluent neighborhoods extra points in the admissions process — for example, racially biased entrance exams and the expensive tutoring that only affluent parents can afford — penalize applicants from high-poverty schools in less affluent neighborhoods, where parents have traditionally been in the dark about their options and where the children have been left behind by these antiquated old-boy-network tactics.