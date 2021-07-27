Aly Raisman says Simone Biles is under a lot of pressure, hopes she can recover

“When you watch the coverage of gymnastics, I think sometimes people forget she is human, she has pains like all of us, she has stress,” the former Olympic gymnast from Needham told NBC’s Today show Tuesday morning. “Simone has more pressure than any other gymnast I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. It’s insane how much pressure is on her.”

Olympic gold medal winner Aly Raisman said Simone Biles pulling out of the team gymnastics event Tuesday is a reminder that the nation’s greatest gymnast is human and someone who has endured more pressure than anyone else in the sport.

Advertisement

Raisman said she was watching live coverage of the Olympics and watched as Biles was attended to by medical personnel after completing a routine on the vault while participating in the team competition.

“My heart dropped and I was just devastated and I still am,” she said.

Raisman wondered whether Biles “got lost in in the air” during the vault, a phrase gymnasts use to describe how they lose track of themselves while literally airborne.

“I think people forget sometimes how difficult the stuff is that we are doing. I know Simone makes it look so easy,” Raisman said, adding that Biles prepared to do three different vaults, each of extreme complexity. “It’s very, very hard and I give her a lot of credit for doing that many different vaults.”

The governing body of US Gymnastics issued a statement saying Biles suffered a medical event and will be assessed on a daily basis whether she can continue to compete. She is scheduled to participate Thursday in the individual finals.

“Simone is just like everyone else, she is doing the best that she can,” Raisman said. “So I’m going to be praying that she can still compete in the all around final.”

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.