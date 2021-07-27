Bill Belichick in midseason form as Patriots players report for training camp

“We’re not going to talk publicly about contracts,” Belichick said.

Where does everything stand with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp amid frustrations with his compensation ?

Coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say Tuesday morning about key questions surrounding the Patriots ahead of training camp.

Gilmore reported to Gillette Stadium on time and is one of eight Patriots to begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means he will not be participating when practice begins on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King, wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and defensive end Chase Winovich are all also on the PUP list.

Advertisement

Rookies Rhamondre Stevenson, Cameron McGrone, and Joshuah Bledsoe are on the non-football injury list and will be unavailable to practice as well.

“We’ll have a number of players that won’t be practicing or starting practice at the beginning of training camp, that are in the different stages of rehabilitation,” Belichick said. “They’re all working hard, anxious to get back on the field. We’ll follow the proper procedures and protocols as it relates to each one of them individually.”

Asked specifically about Gilmore, who ended the season on injured reserve with a partially torn quad, Belichick didn’t offer a timeline on his potential return.

“We’ll evaluate the progress,” he said.

Players on the PUP list can be activated at any time to begin practicing.

What about where things stand with third-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry, whose agent publicly requested a trade on his behalf earlier this month?

“I’m not going to talk about contracts and personal situations,” Belichick said.

Is the starting quarterback job open? The Patriots currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, with reigning starter Cam Newton, first-round draft pick Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer.

Advertisement

“Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is,” Belichick said. “It’s a new season. We’ve done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season.”

Belichick — who, following the draft, stated Newton was still New England’s quarterback — also referred to the start of training camp as a “clean slate.”

And as for what percentage of the Patriots are vaccinated against COVID-19? Players are not required to receive the vaccine, but unvaccinated individuals will be subject to stricter health and safety protocols than those who have received the vaccine.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “Quite a few of them. Most of them, probably. Whatever the protocols are, we’ll follow them. Those are individual decisions.”

The Patriots’ first training camp practice is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. The team will also practice Thursday through Saturday, with all four sessions open to the public.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.