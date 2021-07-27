Bravo to Simone Biles for taking care of herself when she needs it most

This will forever be my Simone Biles Olympics, but for reasons far different than those I originally thought.

This was going to be the Simone Biles Olympics. She was going to twist her way through the Tokyo air and into our hearts once again, vaulting, tumbling and spinning her way to gold, leading the most dominant American gymnastics team in recent memory.

After a disappointing first vault that saw her pull out of her expected twists, moving from two-and-a-half revolutions to one while in mid-air and then take an enormous step on her landing, Biles withdrew from the team competition. While speculation initially pointed toward a physical injury - Biles had left the floor alongside medical personnel following a disappointing first vault - NBC Peacock announcer John Roethlisberger soon provided some detail, which he attributed to a Biles coach.

“We’ve just been told that, with regards to Simone withdrawing, it is not injury-related. It is a mental issue that Simone is having,” he said. He would later update that to say that USA Gymnastics called it a “medical issue” and that Biles would be “assessed for medical readiness,” leaving plenty of questions about what Biles was going through.

But here’s the thing: an injury to the psyche is just as important to address as one to the body, and in showing a willingness to address her mental health on such a public stage, in facing what so many athletes would insist to themselves they must push through regardless of how they are feeling, Biles remains the GOAT, not just for what she’s done on the mat, but for what she’s doing off it.

Bravo to her for taking care of herself when she needs it most, even when it is inconvenient for others, even when it leaves the world’s mouths agape in shock, even when it might ultimately alter results on the hallowed Olympic podium.

Biles had given us a glimpse into her feelings before she and her gymnastics teammates took the floor for team finals Tuesday, posting some short but heartfelt thoughts to Instagram. This was after the preliminary rounds of the Olympics team competition and before the finals, when the first signs of trouble were apparent, some lower-than-expected scores and almost-impossible-to-imagine missteps during her usually dominant vault and floor routines.

She was still the best in the competition, but as someone who has raised the metaphorical bar higher than anyone to come before her, as someone who essentially competes against herself, particularly on vault, it was not the night she expected.

“[I]t wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” she wrote. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!

“The olympics is no joke!” she added.

Nothing about this is funny. But it is enormously important. Anyone paying attention knows how much the sports world is moving toward a deeper understanding of athletes’ mental health. The tilt to kindness is evident everywhere, from fiction, in the optimism and support in a wildly popular television coach like Ted Lasso, to real life, in the form of tennis star Naomi Osaka, who returned to action in Tokyo after taking a mental health break in the last two tennis majors.

Our gymnasts deserve much of the credit, their collective bravery in taking down serial sexual predator (disguised as a team doctor) Larry Nassar representing such an enormous step in the fight to listen to the athlete voice. We can never truly know what it cost Biles to speak up in the way she has these past years, to continually put herself at the forefront of the demand for justice while at the same time remaining at the top of her game in competition, to bare her most intimate secrets in the hope she might help others deal with their own trauma. But connecting the dots from then to now would seem to make sense.

Simone Biles may be the GOAT, but she’s not a machine. She’s a human being, one who apparently hit a wall Tuesday, who quickly zipped up her sweatsuit and became her teammates’ biggest supporter, cheering them on while they continued where she could not.

She remains the GOAT in my book.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.