A defensive US women’s soccer team ties Australia

The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They are also vying to become the first team to win at the Olympics following a World Cup title.

The US women made it through to the quarterfinals of the women’s soccer tournament after a 0-0 draw with Australia in a stadium mainly empty save for a group of Japanese schoolchildren.

The United States women’s soccer team did what was necessary to advance at the Tokyo Olympics, it just wasn’t exactly the high-flying offensive juggernaut that the Americans are known for.

But they’ve made it hard on themselves at the Tokyo Games. They lost to Sweden, 3-0, in their opening match — snapping a 44-game unbeaten streak — before rebounding with a 6-1 victory over New Zealand.

Advertisement

The draw with Australia secured the United States second place in Group G behind Sweden on goal difference. The Americans will face the Netherlands, the top finisher in Group F, in Yokohama on Friday. The game is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the United States won 2-0.

“It was a tactical decision by [coach Vlatko Andonovski] to shift defensively, a little more conservatively, and really allow them to get impatient, play along and give it back to us,” US forward Alex Morgan said. “Eventually, I feel like both teams kind of sat in, and it became a matter of playing a professional game and moving on.”

Osaka ousted in third round

It wasn’t the ending that Naomi Osaka — nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide — had expected.

The start of the Tokyo Olympics, however, will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar.

Osaka herself said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week’s opening ceremony that it was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

Advertisement

So maybe — just maybe — that will allow Osaka to cope with her unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Not immediately, though.

“I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others,” Osaka said.

American Carissa Moore is first Olympic surfing champion

After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals.

Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions on Tuesday, more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program.

The 28-year-old Moore, the darling child prodigy who could beat the boys and grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer, persevered after struggling in the early heats.

Moore beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who won silver. The 17th-ranked Buitendag pulled off upset after upset to deliver some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.

Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki took home bronze after handily winning her heat against American Caroline Marks.

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira won in the finals against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan, despite the Brazilian crashing off an air to land on a broken board.

The incident required a quick board switch near the beginning of the heat, which didn’t seem to rattle the man who had so little growing up that he learned to surf on a cooler.

Advertisement

By the time the clock ran out, Ferreira turned to the ocean, collapsed his hands together in a prayer and wept, nearly knocked over by his emotions and the waves crashing onto shore.

US women’s volleyball sweeps China in pool play

The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women’s volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The US women swept defending gold medalist China, 29-27, 25-22, 25-21, in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games.

“When we play them, it’s always a great competition,” US captain Jordan Larson said. “But ultimately, I thought we controlled what we could on our side of the net. I think it put them in a lot of trouble. Really proud of our team for imposing ourselves on them. But we know that the history of China and how they were in Rio, you just never know what could come.”

US beach volleyball teams advance

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least one more beach volleyball match at the Tokyo Olympics.

US men Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena helped their chances of making the knockout round as well.

The US women beat Spain, 21-13, 21-16, on Tuesday morning for their second straight win. With one more game in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a “lucky loser” matchup after the round robin.

Advertisement

Ross, a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze, and first-timer Klineman will play the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday.

Dalhausser and Lucena improved to 1-1 in the round robin by beating Brazil’s Alison, the reigning gold medalist, and Alvaro Filho, 24-22, 19-21, 15-13. The Americans will meet Argentina on Thursday.



