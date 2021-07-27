Game 102: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The loss was Toronto’s fifth in six games, dropping the Blue Jays to 49-47 and 10½ games behind the first-place Red Sox.

The Red Sox were at it again Monday night, rallying for a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, their 33rd comeback win of the season. The two teams will be back at Fenway Park Tuesday night for the second of a four-game series.

BLUE JAYS (49-47): TBA

Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (8-5, 3.12 ERA)

RED SOX (62-39): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (6-5, 4.99 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bichette 3-11, Biggio 1-9, Grichuk 3-11, Guerrero Jr. 6-9, Gurriel Jr. 1-9, Hernández 6-11, McGuire 3-6, Semien 5-22, Springer 5-23.

Red Sox vs. Ray: Bogaerts 3-8, Chavis 2-3, Dalbec 2-6, Devers 1-1, Hernández 12-47, Martinez 0-7, Plawecki 3-7, Renfroe 3-27, Verdugo 3-8, Vázquez 0-5

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won 6 of their last 7 games, and are 28-13 vs. American League East opponents.

Notes: Rafael Devers has five home runs in his last seven games and an AL-leading eight home runs in 20 July games. He leads the major leagues with 81 RBIs, one ahead of Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. … Richards is 2-2 with a 6.44 ERA since the start of June … Ray allowed four runs over five innings in his last outing, a 7-4 loss to the Red Sox. Richards surrendered four runs over 5⅔ innings to get the win … Ray had not allowed a run in his two previous outings, allowing just five hits in 13⅔ innings in wins over the Rays and the Rangers. He is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA in four starts this month.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.