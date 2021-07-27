fb-pixel Skip to main content
Blue Jays at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 102: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Garrett Richards defeated the Blue Jays in his last start.
Garrett Richards defeated the Blue Jays in his last start.Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Red Sox were at it again Monday night, rallying for a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, their 33rd comeback win of the season. The two teams will be back at Fenway Park Tuesday night for the second of a four-game series.

The loss was Toronto’s fifth in six games, dropping the Blue Jays to 49-47 and 10½ games behind the first-place Red Sox.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (49-47): TBA

Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (8-5, 3.12 ERA)

RED SOX (62-39): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (6-5, 4.99 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bichette 3-11, Biggio 1-9, Grichuk 3-11, Guerrero Jr. 6-9, Gurriel Jr. 1-9, Hernández 6-11, McGuire 3-6, Semien 5-22, Springer 5-23.

Red Sox vs. Ray: Bogaerts 3-8, Chavis 2-3, Dalbec 2-6, Devers 1-1, Hernández 12-47, Martinez 0-7, Plawecki 3-7, Renfroe 3-27, Verdugo 3-8, Vázquez 0-5

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won 6 of their last 7 games, and are 28-13 vs. American League East opponents.

Notes: Rafael Devers has five home runs in his last seven games and an AL-leading eight home runs in 20 July games. He leads the major leagues with 81 RBIs, one ahead of Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. … Richards is 2-2 with a 6.44 ERA since the start of June … Ray allowed four runs over five innings in his last outing, a 7-4 loss to the Red Sox. Richards surrendered four runs over 5⅔ innings to get the win … Ray had not allowed a run in his two previous outings, allowing just five hits in 13⅔ innings in wins over the Rays and the Rangers. He is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA in four starts this month.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

