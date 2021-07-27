How opting out of last season gave former Red Sox lefthander David Price a fresh perspective

He stared intently at one of those sand timers. Could have been five minutes, could have been three. He didn’t care. All he wanted to see was the last speck of sand fall to the bottom. He shook it a couple of times in an attempt to expedite the process. Only to find out that time moves at its own pace. You can’t speed it up, stop it, and you can’t go back and see what you might have missed.

The long limbs stretched across the charcoal carpet one afternoon. He was just 3 years old at the time, but his body looked just like his father’s — or had the potential to become like it.

“What are you doing?” the boy’s father, Dodgers pitcher David Price, asked his son, Xavier, while recording him with his phone.

Xavier looked up for a moment. “Nothing,” he said. “Just playing with this.”

“Oh, you’re just watching it?” Price asked. “Yeah,” the younger Price responded in his high-pitched voice.

Time was certainly something that the former Red Sox lefthander learned to cherish last year. Price opted out of the 2020 season, his first with the Dodgers, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Price, along with his wife, Tiffany, and their two kids, Xavier, who is now 4, and Zoe, 2, found peace at their new home in Arizona. It’s not too far from the team’s spring training facility in Glendale.

Price filled those moments with family time — quality time. Some of which he’s missed during his 13-year major league career, having logged 2,070 innings. No longer did he need the FaceTime calls at his locker from miles away on the road. He had it right in front of him. Even if it was just him enamored with his son staring at some sand in a glass. Or mesmerized by his daughter’s outfits.

He had moments. He had time. And if he looked closely, he got to see the bigger moments.

“You get to see those little milestones,” Price said in a telephone conversation recently. “Watch my son be potty trained. I got to see my daughter take her first steps. Whenever you go on a road trip for seven or 10-12 days, and you come back when they’re that young, they change so much.”

There’s an ease that comes with Price these days. The competitive fire is still there, adding another World Series title to his résumé is still something he seeks, but he’s weightless in that pursuit. There’s also added perspective, and honest self-assessment in how he felt the team could best get there.

So, at the beginning of the season, when it was still undetermined if Price would be in the Dodgers’ rotation, he took it upon himself to defer to some of the younger arms. He saw the talent in Tony Gonsolin, Mitch White, and Dustin May. Price didn’t want his ego to be the reason some of the younger talent didn’t reach its potential.

“I’m really not chasing anything on a personal level,” he said. “I’m not, I’m not really worried about the back of my baseball card anymore. I’m worried about the Dodgers.”

So, Price accepted a role as a middle reliever, logging 27⅔ innings with 28 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA. Yet circumstances changed for the Dodgers, who are now without starter Trevor Bauer. Major League Baseball placed Bauer on administrative leave because of sexual assault allegations, and that leave has been extended through Aug. 6. May is also out after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

This thrust Price back into the spotlight as a key piece to the rotation. Price is gradually being built up as a starter. In three outings over 12⅔ innings, Price has submitted a 2.84 ERA. In his last start, last Friday against the Rockies, Price went 5⅔ innings, yielding three earned runs.

Price, who is a baseball junkie, has kept his eyes on the Red Sox. What they have done this season hasn’t surprised him because of the talent on the roster, and the work of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who Price knows from their days with the Rays.

“Being able to have a lot more money to be able to spend and having a little bit more freedom, in that regard, he was going to make that team good,” Price said. And he’s done that. He wasn’t afraid to make tough decisions when he first got there. And I think that’s kind of what makes them special. Obviously, he wants to win. He wants the fanbase to be happy, but he’s not just playing the short-term game.”

The short-term goal for Price is to win the World Series with the Dodgers. But in a year of no baseball for the lefthander in 2020, he was reminded that his family is what truly matters.

“It was special, in a different way,” Price said. “Just being able to be with my family every day during that tough time.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.