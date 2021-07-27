Jayson Tatum calls Simone Biles a ‘hero’ after gymnast comes under fire for decision

Tatum, who is in Japan competing with the US Olympic men’s basketball team, took to social media after Biles was criticized for withdrawing from the team gymnastics finals , citing her mental health. Responding to a critic who said Biles was a “shame to the country” and a “social sociopath,” the normally mild-mannered Tatum didn’t hold back, calling for empathy and support.

“Is it that hard to be supportive and empathetic to what others are going through? This is someone’s daughter and her health [you’re] referring to. Wonder if he has kids and how he would feel as a parent someone talking about his kids this way. Cause I’d be DAMNED. Simone is a hero!”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.