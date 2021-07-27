No competition, Jimmy Garoppolo remains San Francisco starting quarterback -- for now

“There’s no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group,” the coach said. “Jimmy is coming in as the (No.) 1 and Trey is coming in as the 2.”

Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers immediately became a bit cloudy when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Shanahan knows it must have been discouraging for Garoppolo to see his team draft a player who is considered his eventual replacement, but he made sure to let the 29-year-old QB know that it’s still his job.

“Jimmy’s a very good player,” Shanahan said. “And when Jimmy’s at the top of his game, I told him this back when we made the trade: ‘There’s no rookie that’s going to just come in here right away and take your job if you’re at the top of your game.’”

Garoppolo is coming off a difficult season marred by a lingering ankle injury, but he’s also just two years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. Healthy again, the veteran impressed coaches and teammates with a strong performance during organized team activities last month.

Aaron Rodgers reports to Packers camp

Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field — wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing “The Office.”

The Packers open training camp Wednesday. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.

Vikings shift unvaccinated coach to new role

The Minnesota Vikings said that they were moving veteran offensive line coach Rick Dennison into a new role, citing NFL protocols that prohibit an unvaccinated coach from working in proximity to players.

“Rick is a football coach and he’s got 40 years of experience doing what he’s doing,” Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer said at a news conference of Dennison, whose new title is senior offensive adviser. “And so I felt like it was important that we use him as a resource but we also give him the opportunity to continue to work, you know, with the way the protocols are, that you can’t be around the players in person. But he had so much knowledge and so much experience that I felt like he could be a big help.”

Patrick Mahomes buys ownership stake in Kansas City MLS team

Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City’s ownership group.

The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday.

Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

Ron Rivera frustrated with unvaccinated players

Ron Rivera opened Washington’s training camp by expressing frustration about a lack of vaccinations among players, which has caused the cancer survivor to practice extra caution.

Rivera said he believed Washington is now over half the players in camp fully vaccinated. The NFL last week said 80% of players have started the vaccination process and that 27 of 32 teams had at least 70% of players either receive one vaccination shot or both.

Washington is not one of them — actually closer to 60% — and it has caused Rivera to take precautions.

“I’m truly frustrated,” said Rivera, who was treated for skin cancer last year. “I’m beyond frustrated. One of the reasons I walked in with a mask on is I’m immune-deficient, so with this new variant, who knows? So when I’m in a group and the group’s not vaccinated or there’s a mixture, I put the mask on, and I do that for health reasons.”

Sam Darnold sheds mask in Carolina

Sam Darnold wasn’t willing to divulge whether he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Carolina Panthers reported to training camp.

Instead, Carolina’s new starting quarterback said his focus is on making “smart decisions” on the field as he tries to resurrect his NFL career after going 13-25 in three seasons in New York, prompting the Jets to trade him to the Panthers.

The 24-year-old Darnold said on a Zoom call last month that he hadn’t been vaccinated, adding that he “still has to think about all those certain things that go into it.”

He did not wear a mask as he stood a few feet from reporters answering questions.

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard defused some drama from the start of the Miami Dolphins’ training camp by showing up for work.

Howard joined the rest of the Dolphins reporting after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he’s unhappy with the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago. There had been speculation he might hold out.



