Olympics finds seven infected, including two athletes

New cases of the coronavirus associated with the Tokyo Olympics fell to seven on Tuesday, including two athletes, one of them a tennis player from the Netherlands, organizers said.

The report brings to 155 the total number of cases confirmed through an extensive testing program being implemented to try to maintain safety during the unprecedented pandemic-era games. A total of 16 people had been confirmed positive the previous day.

Many Japanese had opposed the staging of the delayed Olympics, out of concern the gathering of tens of thousands of athletes and others from around the world could make for a superspreader event. Japan has so far suffered far fewer deaths from the virus than other major industrialized nations and its borders remain largely closed to other visitors.