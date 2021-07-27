Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi tests positive for COVID despite vaccination and is out indefinitely

Asiasi, who has been vaccinated, is not with the team and will have to quarantine. It’s unclear whether he is experiencing any symptoms.

The Patriots will be without Devin Asiasi for an undetermined amount of time after the second-year tight end tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the day that he expected a full complement to report for camp, and that while there’s a bit of a return to camp normalcy, virus concerns still exist.

“The setup on camp operationally is more like it was in 2019,” said the coach. “We’re still, of course, following all of the league protocols and policies on health and safety and so forth.

“There are certain requirements on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players and different tiers and so forth and access to the people in the organization and fans and so forth and so on. Whatever those are, they are. We’ll follow those.

“Our staff and organization has done a great job of making those accommodations. I’m not really going to get into any of that. Whatever they are, they are, and we’ll comply with them according to the policies as we’re directed.”

The Patriots lost co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich last week after he refused to be vaccinated, which is required for staff but not for players. Carmine Bricillo, who shared the job with Popovich last year, will have his role expanded.

“Carm will be coaching the offensive line,” Belichick said. “Again, these are all things that play off the protocols from the league and so forth, so I’m not going to get into that any further.”

Asiasi, a third-round pick in 2020, will be battling for snaps at the position behind high-profile acquisitions Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry when he returns.

Smith was signed to the practice squad late last season before signing a futures contract. He previously has been with the Texans, Cowboys, and Jets.

