The Red Sox might look different after Friday’s trade deadline

But how far might the Red Sox push in pursuit of improvement, and what areas of the roster will they look to improve? The questions are unresolved, but the team’s desire to improve isn’t.

Reaching the playoffs isn’t a given, but it’s incredibly likely. Entering Tuesday, Fangraphs pegged the Sox’ odds of qualifying for the postseason at 96.0 percent and their chances of winning the American League East at 64.6 percent.

As Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline nears, the possibility of change looms large for the Red Sox. The Sox’ march to first place has made clear that it is a team worthy of upgrades.

“This is where we want to be,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said on NESN. “It definitely makes it a very different deadline [than when the team was trading away big league talent last year], in some ways more complicated. But it’s a lot more fun to be in this position.”

Bloom suggested that the Red Sox are looking at both “puzzle piece” additions that address specific needs as well as “fits that are not as obvious,” either upgrades to areas of strength or deals that could better position the team for the long haul. He avoided specifics, beyond saying that the team does not take the season-long health of its rotation (the club has used just six starters through 101 games) for granted and is looking at ways of improving rotation depth while also, like every contender, exploring the bullpen market.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday with a 62-39 record, a 99-win pace. For the most part, they’ve received solid work in every phase of the game. But that doesn’t foreclose the chance of getting better.

“I feel like every team has its weakness. There are areas we can definitely improve on and be better at,” said Nate Eovaldi. “[In 2018] we got me, [Steve] Pearce, and Ian Kinsler — utility guy, second base, pitcher. I feel like those are all kind of things we can use now. We could use areas of improvement in the infield. We’ve got guys that are hurt who we want back, but we also don’t want to rush back. Also, the way [manager Alex Cora] handled it down the road in ’18 was everybody staying fresh and being ready in the playoffs. That was one of the keys to our success.”

According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox are taking a broad-ranging approach to their discussions with other teams. They’re open to adding rental players who would be eligible for free agency after this year as well as players who would come with additional seasons of team control. At a time when their projected payroll is approaching the $210 million luxury-tax threshold, the team also hasn’t ruled out taking on salary to go over that mark.

Further evidence of that open-mindedness: According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Red Sox are one of eight teams discussing a trade for Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Even with Chris Sale coming back — Bloom told NESN that it “isn’t out of the question” that the lefthander could return to the big leagues after two more rehab starts — the Sox seem determined to explore difference-makers.

The mere mention of Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young Award winner who is 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings for Washington this year — is a head-turner.

“I think everyone wants to have him on their team. He’s one of those guys you never want to face. He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” said Marwin Gonzalez. “That’s one of the guys you’d love to have on your team.”

At least modest upgrades, starting with bullpen help, seem likely. But an element of unknown possibility hovers over the Sox between now and Friday.

Wrist rest

Xander Bogaerts sat for the second straight day in what Cora described as an effort both to rest a sore wrist and, more generally, to give the 28-year-old — who has played 93 games, posting a .309/.371/.520 line — a breather. Cora said Bogaerts will play on Wednesday.

“This kid didn’t have an All-Star break and we’ve been grinding for a while,” said Cora. “One more day doesn’t affect anybody.”

The back-to-back days off are a rarity for Bogaerts. Since 2015, he’s played 890 games at shortstop, most in the majors.

“He shows up every day,” said Cora. “For him to get two offdays, you have to convince him. He understands how we do things now and obviously we’re looking at August and September.”

Rehab road

Hirokazu Sawamura (right triceps inflammation) joined Triple A Worcester for a rehab appearance. He was scheduled to throw one inning on Tuesday night. He’s eligible to come off the injured list on Friday … Gonzalez (hamstring) ran the bases at what he described as 80-85 percent intensity and also took batting practice on the field. The utilityman, who has been on the injured list since July 11, expressed his hope that he might be able to start a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, when the Sox leave Boston to play Tampa Bay. “I’m getting better little by little,” said Gonzalez. “We’re going to go little by little until we get to 100 [percent].” ... Eduardo Rodriguez, who was forced out of his start last Saturday in the second inning by a migraine, remains on track to start on Thursday against the Blue Jays ... With lefthander Robbie Ray on the mound for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was out of the lineup. Tuesday marked the start of a six-game stretch against lefties, but Cora said he planned to look for specific matchups in which to use the lefthanded-hitting Duran. Cora said he planned to use Duran on Thursday against Jays southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu, against whom lefties have slightly better numbers than righties this year.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.