Simone Biles explains mental strain prompted Olympic team final withdrawal: ‘I just never felt like this’

USA Gymnastics said the reason for Biles’s withdrawal was due to a medical reason, but the 24-year old refuted that claim.

Biles landed a vault during the Americans’ first rotation, but then left the floor with a trainer and returned later with her right leg wrapped as she watched her teammates capture the silver medal.

Biles said the whole Olympic process has been ‘stressful’ and a lot of different variables contributed to her withdrawal.

With the weight of being the Olympic star, Biles said she had never felt as tense leading up to an event as she did Tuesday.

Biles also spoke with NBC’s Hoda Kotb and when Kotb asked Biles if she would compete in Thursday’s all-around event, the 24-year old said: “we’re going to take it day-by-day and we’re just going to see.”

Here are Biles’s full comments from after the team final:

“No injury, thankfully, and that’s why I took a step back. Because I didn’t want to do something silly out there and get injured so I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did, they’re Olympic silver medalists now and they should be really proud of themselves for how well they did last minute, having to go in. …

“It’s been very stressful, this Olympic Games, just as a whole — not having an audience, there are a a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year, so just a lot of different variables and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out but we should be out there having fun and sometimes that’s not the case.

“Today has been really stressful, we had a workout this morning and it went OK and then just that five-and-a-half hour wait or something, I was just shaking, could barely nap, I just never felt like this going into a competition before and tried to go out there and have fun … once I came out here I was like, ‘No, mental is not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.’ "