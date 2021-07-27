Tuesday, July 27 at the Olympics

The teens were just dominating on the pavement, but the pool. Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby, just the 10th Summer Olympian and first swimmer from Alaska, is also its first champion. She surged over the final 25 meters to win the 100-meter breaststroke.

Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, 13, took gold — giving the host country the sweep in the event in its first year in the Olympics. She was joined on the podium by Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, also 13, and 16-year-old Japanese athlete Funa Nakayama.

And speaking of the pool, Australian swim coach Dean Boxall didn’t apologize for his viral moment when he was caught on camera celebrating Ariarne Titmus’ victory, saying, “I think I went outside my body. ... I just lost it.”

In other news on Monday, the US men finished fifth in the gymnastics team final. The athletes from Russia won their first gold in the event since 1996.

Here’s what to look for on Tuesday and Wednesday morning:

Softball: The United States will play Japan for the gold medal at 7 a.m. EDT Tuesday on NBCSN. Japan and Team USA were both undefeated in group play. Japan beat the Americans for gold in 2008, the last time Softball was an Olympic event. Team USA has won gold three times: 1996 (Atlanta), 2000 (Sydney), and 2004 (Athens).

Swimming: Katie Ledecky will race twice on Tuesday night — first in the 200m freestyle (she’s the reigning gold medalist), and then in the 1500m freestyle, an event making its women’s debut at these Games. The men will compete in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, led by Caeleb Dressel and Townley Haas.

Men’s basketball: The US will look to improve upon a poor showing against France when they take on Iran at 12:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday on Peacock.

