fb-pixel Skip to main content

US surfer Carissa Moore wins surfing gold

By The Associated PressUpdated July 27, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrated winning the Gold Medal after her final match against Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.
Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrated winning the Gold Medal after her final match against Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.Ryan Pierse/Getty

American Carissa Moore has made history by winning surfing gold. The sport is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

Moore is a child prodigy from Hawaii who grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer. She persevered after struggling to gain momentum in the early heats at the Tokyo Games.

Moore beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who won silver. The 17th-ranked Buitendag pulled off upset after upset to deliver some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.

Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki took home bronze after handily winning her heat against American Caroline Marks.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video