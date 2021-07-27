fb-pixel Skip to main content

US women lose to Japan, still top seed for 3-on-3 basketball

By The Associated PressUpdated July 27, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Mio Shinozaki of Team Japan handled the ball against Allisha Gray of Team United States in the 3x3 Basketball competition on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Mio Shinozaki of Team Japan handled the ball against Allisha Gray of Team United States in the 3x3 Basketball competition on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.Christian Petersen/Getty

The U.S. women have fallen to Japan 20-18 in their final pool-play game in 3-on-3 basketball.

Despite the loss, the Americans will head into the knockout round as the top seed after compiling a 6-1 record over four days. The semifinals and medal games for the sport’s Olympic debut are set for Wednesday.

With the score of Tuesday’s game tied at 17, Japan’s Mio Shinozaki made a 2-pointer to give her team the lead for good.

Serbia’s men were 6-0 coming into Tuesday and have locked up a spot in the semifinals.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the tournament.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video