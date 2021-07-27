The US women’s basketball team won, but Nigeria clearly showed it is a program on the rise

The upstart Nigerians just played harder for most of the game, and like their male counterparts, have become a competitive club over the past few years. Gone are the days when Charles Barkley asked where Angola was and then remarked, “wherever they are, they in trouble.”

It wasn’t the usual Team USA blowout, despite a loaded roster. They committed 25 turnovers, yielded 19 offensive rebounds, and allowed a 20-point lead to shrink to 8 before holding on.

SAITAMA, Japan – The vast improvement in international basketball is not limited to the men’s sport. The Team USA women are the prohibitive favorite to win a seventh consecutive gold medal, and yet they were pushed by Nigeria on Tuesday before prevailing with an 81-72 win at Saitama Super Arena.

That was 29 years ago.

It appears a matter of time before an African nation medals in basketball at the Olympics. The NBA has finally discovered Africa is an undeveloped and untapped hotbed for basketball talent and decided to invest in the continent, forming a professional league, building an academy in Senegal and creating an office in Johannesburg.

Nigeria’s women’s coach Otis Hughley Jr., an American who was an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings and also led the Chinese Taipei national team, said the efforts to upgrade and cultivate basketball in Africa has not applied to women’s players.

Nigeria is the 17th-ranked team in the world, according to FIBA, and played without the Ogwumike sisters and Elizabeth Williams, WNBA players who were banned by FIBA from playing because they had not previously been in the program.

Hughley said unlike the United States and other international powers, Nigeria does not have a youth basketball system that feeds players into its national team.

“Besides two players, this is their first exposure to anything like this,” Hughley said. “No [under] 16, no U-19 experience. This was it. And then it’s Team USA. It’s like starting your boxing career and they tell you fight Muhammad Ali in his prime. C’mon, that ain’t something you looking for. You’re like ‘Oh, I don’t want to box that bad.’ It was almost your arms are too short to box with God. But those girls came out and went at it and tried to hold it down as best they could.”

Nigeria led after one quarter. Team USA responded with a 23-0 run in the second period and led by as many as 22 in the third and then coasted. Nigeria, despite its erratic shooting, maintained the pressure, made a run and walked away encouraged it can win a game or two in this tournament.

“We forced 25 turnovers from the best team in the world, that’s huge for us,” guard Ezinne Kalu said.

After she finished that statement, Hughley responded with “umm hmm” in agreement.

“We started in 2018 and [Kalu] was the last of the U-16 [players],” he said. “There’s no more. That’s the fourth time we’ve played USA. If you’re a boxer, to get four shots at the title, you can’t do that in six lifetimes. It’s been really good for us. With a team like team USA, you’ve got to play almost perfectly.”

When asked about the apparent omission of women in the new efforts to develop African basketball, Hughley couldn’t disguise his disappointment.

“I think you stepped on a landmine when you ask question that to me, I might be the wrong-right person to ask,” he said. “There’s not a lot of advocacy for women. And it breaks my heart, because the potential is unbelievable. If someone is trying to grow the game, you can stumble on these girls and see the potential.”

The Nigerian men, led by former NBA head coach Mike Brown, have improved immensely over the past several years. In the Rio Games, they had one player with extensive NBA experience. In Tokyo, they have nine. Hughley would like to see a similar developmental emphasis with women’s players in African countries. He would like to improve his odds when playing juggernauts such as Team USA because the talent is there to become an international power.

“Unless the NBA continues or the WNBA reaches abroad and start to really commandeer this opportunity and really cultivate, I don’t know if it’s just going to happen by accident,” he said. “I just don’t think there’s not anyone out there to try to be intentional to help grow this game. It’s being done in pockets. It’s being done because there’s a few women out there who really push hard and none of us are really listening.

“Money [is what this is about] because it’s a transactional world. What [financial] return does it bring? That’s what they’re asking. Not what would a girl in a township somewhere in an African city that has almost nothing may get one view of these girls [on the Nigerian team] and can be inspired to overcome anything that she deals with. That person may be the next Michelle Obama but because we’re not putting them out front, we’re not billboarding them if you will, metaphorically, literally or any chance, you can just see this come and go like a shooting star and that is tragic.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.