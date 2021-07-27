United States earns silver in women’s gymnastics team final after Simone Biles withdraws

The result? The US missed out on gold after winning two straight in Rio in 2016 and London in 2012.

The 24-year-old reigning all-around champion withdrew from the competition after struggling on the first rotation, vault. Her teammates — Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum — had to compete on all three of the other apparatuses in Biles’s place.

The United States had a tough road to climb entering the women’s gymnastics team final. It got a lot harder without star Simone Biles.

The Russian Olympic Committee won its first Olympic gold since the Unified Team topped the podium in Barcelona in 1992.

Russia beat the United States by almost 3.5 points, finishing with a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. at 166.096. The victory for the athletes from Russia comes a day after the men won gold in their team final.

In a surprise, Great Britain edged Italy to win bronze.

Russia held a narrow lead over the United States heading into the last rotation, with the Americans finishing on the floor.

In the first rotation, Biles bailed on her planned Amanar vault, opting for an easier one in mid-air and then struggling with the landing. The rare miscue by the Olympic champion allowed the gymnasts from Russia to open up a one-point lead after the first rotation.

Vault has long been a strong suit for the U.S. and Biles is the defending Olympic and world champion in the event. Yet the Russian athletes have made up considerable ground since the 2019 world championships.

USA Gymnastics said Biles suffered a medical issue but didn’t disclose more information.

Chiles stepped in to replace Biles on bars in the second rotation, scoring 14.166.

The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee stunned the Americans during qualifying, becoming the first team in 11 years to beat the U.S. in any portion of a major international competition.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.