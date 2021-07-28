Getting taken for a ride

Sometimes, though, the point of origination can be somewhat . . . unusual. The latest example is “Jungle Cruise.” Its inspiration is the Disneyland ride of the same name. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star. The jungle is in Brazil, and the cruise is up the Amazon. Along with the exotic tropical setting, there’s also a fair amount of supernatural mumbo-jumbo involved.

It’s not just superheroes who have origin stories. Movies have them, too. Usually, they originate in some screenwriter’s imagination. Or as a news story or play or novel or even TV series. Are you ready for the Oct. 1 release of “The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story”? Yes, those Sopranos. So that one’s a double origin story.

If that sounds familiar — Disneyland ride, the tropics, boats, supernatural mumbo-jumbo — that’s because of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. What Disney executives are hoping is that there’ll be something else familiar about “Jungle Cruise”: box office. To date, the five “Pirates” movies have taken in $4.52 billion globally. It’s profitability, not predictability, that studios care about when it comes to a movie’s origins.

Geoffrey Rush, left, and Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Peter Mountain/Disney via AP

Rides aren’t necessarily the most surprising inspiration for a movie. After all, they involve action and motion and even a version of narrative. Toys would seem even less likely. Yet they’ve practically become their own genre — toy stories as well as “Toy Story” (four of them, and counting) — so it’s easy to forget what an odd idea basing a movie on a toy is.

Still, there have been several “Lego” movies, all those “Transformer” pictures, several based on “G.I. Joe” (including the just-released “Snake Eyes”). If you include board games as toys — and why not? — the list extends to “Battleship,” “Clue,” and “Ouija.”

Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) in "The Lego Movie." Warner Bros. Pictures

With such a now-extensive track record, toys are no longer all that surprising as inspiration for a movie. The really long track record belongs to music. “Ten Cents a Dance,” based on the classic Rodgers and Hart torch song, came out in 1931. Later arrivals include “Yellow Submarine,” “Alice’s Restaurant,” “Convoy.” The list is long.

It’s true that the last two examples are a bit of a cheat, since they come with a narrative attached (also, fine directors: Arthur Penn and Sam Peckinpah, respectively). But music hasn’t required lyrics to be the basis of a movie. George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” is an orchestral piece. It’s also a reminder not to take lightly movies with an unusual inspiration: Vincente Minnelli’s film won a best picture Oscar; and moviemaking doesn’t come any more glorious than the “I Got Rhythm” number. Who could ask for anything more? Exactly.

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in "An American in Paris." FLS REUTER

With video games and movies, it becomes more and more difficult to distinguish between the two and who’s originating who. The first live-action movie based on a video game was “Super Mario Bros.,” released in 1993. Along the way there have been movies based on such games as “Assassin’s Creed,” “Doom,” “Mortal Kombat” (several iterations), and “Warcraft.” The most surprising film/video game connection may be “The Angry Birds Movie,” from 2016. It’s almost as if the filmmakers felt they needed to include “movie” in the title to reassure people that, yes, that’s really what it is.

Jessica McNamee in "Mortal Kombat." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Movies inspired by rides and toys and video games are almost always studio releases. An indie drama released earlier this summer, “Zola,” broke new ground, origins-wise. It’s based on a 2015 tweet-storm from A’Ziah “Zola” King. She’s played in the movie by Taylour Paige. When will we get the first Instagram movie?

Riley Keough, left, and Taylour Paige in "Zola." A24 via AP

Tweets are almost traditional — they are writing, after all — compared to Peeps. According to a recent New York Times article, the much-loved (also much-loathed) marshmallow bunnies and chicks are being developed into a movie. Skip the concessions stand and go straight to the theater.

If Hollywood has its way, these Peeps marshmallow candies may be future movie stars. EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

“Jungle Cruise” owes a lot to the “Pirates” franchise. But it also has a lot of the Indiana Jones movies in its DNA, right down to the Stetson Blunt wears being very much kin to Harrison Ford’s famously battered fedora.

There’s a nice symmetry to the connection. “What we’re just doing here, really, is designing a ride at Disneyland,” Steven Spielberg said at the first meeting to discuss the film that would become “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The movies can taketh away. The movies can also giveth.

Harrison Ford in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Paramount Pictures





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.