How a new music powerhouse survived and thrived

All of which makes the success of Bang on a Can that much more remarkable. Announcing itself in May 1987 with a diversely curated 12-hour marathon concert in a SoHo art gallery, BoaC transcended the reified distinction between “uptown” serialists and “downtown” experimentalists, which had polarized the New York new music scene, and over the years grew into a stable musical ecosystem with its own house band, recording label, and summer festival at Mass MoCA.

Contemporary music groups generally have a short lifespan. It’s a precarious existence; finding and growing an audience while sustaining adequate funding are significantly more trying without an audience-friendly canon to fall back on. Many subsist year to year. More don’t survive at all.

How all this happened is the subject of William Robin’s recent “Industry: Bang on a Can and New Music in the Marketplace,” which charts BoaC’s development against the cultural and political backdrop of its time. Robin’s compulsively readable book offers a sympathetic yet clear-eyed view of how BoaC’s founders — composers Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe — created a new kind of musical collective, not just aesthetically but in its operational and branding choices.

Bang on a Can Street Ensemble performed amid Spencer Finch's "Cosmic Latte" installation during LOUD Weekend 2019 at Mass MoCA. Kaelan Burkett

The organization’s LOUD Weekend, the culmination of this year’s summer institute, happens this Friday and Saturday. Robin, an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Maryland, spoke to the Globe about the group’s origins, importance, and future.

Q. How did Bang on a Can position itself when it emerged in 1987? What did it offer that was different?

A. You have these three young composers who arrive on the New York scene in the mid-1980s and felt that both the uptown and the downtown scenes were too insular. And so they wanted to do two things. First, they wanted to bring together aspects of the two; they loved minimalism, but they were also academically trained, and they liked a lot of the more hardcore serialist music. And second, they felt that if they brought these musical styles together in a freewheeling context, and made it not so self-serious, maybe they could attract a new, non-specialist audience. They believed that their friends who were into going to MoMA or art films — those people should come see what they were doing.

Q. That first marathon famously had pieces by Milton Babbitt and Steve Reich, back to back.

A. And for the first few years, it’s all about bringing together uptown and downtown. Later on, it goes from a bridging of musical styles within the new music world to bridging musical genres, particularly between contemporary classical and rock music. Especially over the last 20 or 25 years, when people think of Bang on a Can, they think less about the uptown/downtown binary and more about the sound of the Bang on a Can All-Stars, their house ensemble, which is often characterized by a sort of rock-inflected post-minimalism.

Q. Throughout the book you refer to the concept of the “marketplace” for new music. What does that mean?

A. On one level it’s this idea of reaching out to non-specialists, people who are outside the classical or contemporary music community. But also, this is a period in which you begin to see the defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts. And so there’s a political conversation happening here around artists entering the “free market,” beginning with [Ronald] Reagan and continuing through the Clinton presidency. And so talking about the marketplace turn is also a way of talking about how, as composers are trying to reach broader audiences, they’re also having to rethink what the funding infrastructure is for their music.

Q. Many groups have come and gone in the almost 35 years that Bang on a Can has been around. What explains its resilience?

A. What’s remarkable about Bang on a Can is that they have this very strong artistic mission, which flows from the curatorial ethos of the three composers. That’s certainly part of it. But you also have this incredibly savvy attention to detail, really from the very beginning. From the late 1980s, they’re thinking very carefully about marketing, they’re thinking very carefully about publicity, about how to create new projects that will bring in new audiences but open up new sources of funding as well. And so they’ve been able to help create this cottage industry for new music.

Q. A large part of that resilience is the existence of a steady stream of funding. How did BoaC approach that whole question in a way that was different from other groups?

A. It’s this model of diversity, I think, that’s really crucial. They’re diversifying the aesthetics that they present in their festival, but they’re also thinking about a lot of different streams of income. By the early to mid-1990s, they’ve become really savvy in terms of pitching themselves to all kinds of different funders. The number of grants that they were applying for is massive. And they did really well in terms of appealing to different kinds of donors in this period, whether those are government funders or individual donors or foundations.

William Robin is the author of “Industry: Bang on a Can and New Music in the Marketplace.” Emily Platt

One of the sharpest moves that they make in the mid-’90s is creating the All-Stars, which was a way of bringing the festival on the road. Rather than try to present festivals in different cities, they create a sextet so that they can tour in that spirit. But the All-Stars were also a way to unlock a new stream of earned income from ticket sales. You can only sell so many tickets for an annual marathon in New York, but you open up a whole new set of funding opportunities if you have this ensemble touring around the world.

Q. When BoaC started, they were the scruffy upstarts who were dissatisfied with the new music establishment. Now it is the establishment. So what do you think its role is today?

A. One of the reasons why Bang on a Can was so strongly dedicated to this very specific avant-garde vision in the mid-’80s is they saw themselves as rebels against an existing establishment. And the question of rebellion is a really interesting one, because I don’t think a lot of composers today think of themselves as rebels against an establishment, largely because the ethos that Bang on a Can has cultivated over the last 20 years is, be nice to your neighbors, and composers should be collegial. That’s not to say that younger composers today don’t have all kinds of other material, economic, and social issues that they have to address — questions of diversity and racial justice in particular — but the binary of establishment versus rebels has perhaps fallen away.

BANG ON A CAN LOUD WEEKEND

At MASS MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, Friday and Saturday. $95-$150, www.massmoca.org





David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.