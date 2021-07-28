Oh, the stories hair can tell

At a time when wearing cornrows and dreadlocks can still break dress codes in some schools, the majesty and expressive potential of Black hair flows through this show, claiming power and embodying grief. Nigerian photographer J.D. ‘Okhai Ojeikere spent decades in the late 20th century documenting hairstyles in his homeland. His images of brilliant, sculptural confections often rooted in histories of specific ethnic groups are also personal proclamations of post-colonial independence.

NEWPORT — ”Hair Stories,” a lush, poignant exhibition at the Newport Art Museum organized by senior curator Francine Weiss, tangles with hair’s many meanings — as a signal of identity, as a measure of beauty and virility, as a memento of a lost loved one.

From J.D. ‘Okhai Ojeikere's “Hairstyles” series. Courtesy Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, Florida

In Nneka Kai’s “Took a step back,” Black braids tie to a wall-mounted white picket fence; beneath them the hair comes undone and flows freely. There are so many resonances: The braids look like hands, suggesting people trapped, or pulling themselves up, or attempting escape. Then, that unbound hair is another kind of release — the private self, freed of public performance.

Nneka Kai's "Took a step back," from 2018. Courtesy Nneka Kai

In some cultures, hair is shorn as an expression of grief. D.M. Witman cuts her own off in “The Haircut… or Learning How to Let Go,” an unflinching video about climate change. Patricia Miranda’s wild, unruly “Mourning Book,” dyed deep blue with indigo, opens and black horsehair springs from it studded with freshwater pearls: a fountain of grief, the pearls like teardrops.

Patricia Miranda's "Mourning Book," from 2018. Courtesy Patricia Miranda

It’s as if our hair — more than our words, more than our faces — can express the soul of who we are, whether that’s wrecked or regal. Photographer Sean M. Johnson’s series “Burials” sounds like it’s about death, but it tenderly celebrates identity. He invites queer people who struggle to present their truest selves in the world to prepare for what he calls an “authentic afterworld.” The results are solemn but vibrant. “Leroy” looks like Bacchus on a bed of fruit and flowers, with a full red beard and a curled mustache.

Like Leroy, we are all coming to be, and we style our hair to say something about who we are. Hair, then, is maybe the most intimate of art materials. “Hair Stories” feels personal, but the tales it tells are mythic.

HAIR STORIES

At Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave., Newport, R.I., through Oct. 31. 401-848-8200, www.newportartmuseum.org

