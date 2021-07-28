A stripped-down but spirited Newport Folk Festival, with a Beck sing-along

Tuesday, the penultimate day of the event, found artists who might otherwise have been playing with a band doing solo sets. Many noted that this was the first time they had played live since the world shut down. Sharon Van Etten, whose only accompaniment was a drum loop, apologized for rustiness and nerves; Beck likened the experience to Bigfoot emerging from the woods and setting eyes on human beings for the first time.

It is no surprise to find COVID reverberating through this year’s Newport Folk Festival after forcing its cancellation in 2020. The 2021 version, under the moniker “Folk On,” has a slimmed-down character — reduced daily capacity and a compensatory doubling of the festival’s length from three days to six, proof of vaccination (or negative test) to attend, and fewer acts playing on only two main stages.

Advertisement

Allison Russell did bring her band to reprise the full effect of the unflinching autobiography of her just-released “Outside Child.” She remarked at one point how grateful she was to the festival for providing the opportunity to finally reunite with her musical colleagues, and she called it a celebration of “a cautious return.” In spite of the darkness limned by her record, onstage she manifested a joy that seemed almost uncontainable.

The virus disrupted Tuesday’s lineup as well. Steve Gunn and William Tyler were scheduled to play a set together; Tyler, vaccinated but having received a positive test, had to cancel late last week. So Gunn shifted gears and played a solo set that began by acknowledging that absence with a rendition of Tyler’s “Tears and Saints” before offering marvelous acoustic takes on “New Familiar,” “Way Out Weather,” and other songs from his catalog.

Gunn said that playing Newport for the first time was a milestone in his career. That comment pointed to the festival’s enduring spirit, which could be spotted throughout the day. Early on in her set, Emma Swift remarked that if she’d known she was going to be on the big stage, she’d have brought a band. But playing a set that consisted entirely of Bob Dylan songs drawn from her fine recent album, “Blonde on the Tracks,” accompanied only by the intricate fingerpicking of Robyn Hitchcock, seemed utterly apropos to where she was playing. And in reprising much of their debut record (as well as providing promising news of a forthcoming album with a two-song preview), Bonny Light Horseman showed how folk music rooted in the past can be made into something new. Hearing the singular, resonating delicacy of the sound the trio creates on “The Roving,” “Magpie’s Nest,” and other songs was mesmerizing.

Advertisement

Beck brought Tuesday’s proceedings to a close, starting solo and then joined for most of his performance by longtime collaborator Smokey Hormel on a variety of guitars. He ably got in touch with his inner folkie, reaching back to early records for “Guess I’m Doing Fine,” “Lost Cause,” and a phenomenal “One Foot in the Grave” that he performed alone with just blues harp. A whiff of Beckian snark wafted from the stage when he suggested a sing-along and offered starts-and-stops on “Lovesick Blues” and “Don’t Think Twice” before settling on what he called a “sing-along for today” — a folkified version of Prince’s “Raspberry Beret.” Then he injected some nudge-nudge wink-wink schtick into what to that point had been a lovely performance of “Lost Cause.” The song was “interrupted” when Fred Armisen was wheeled onto the stage behind a drum kit on the pretext of needing to do a sound check. With that, and the addition of a few more players, the instrumentation was assembled for “Debra” and then the finale, slacker anthem “Loser.” As it turned out, that song was the real sing-along.

Advertisement

NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I., Tuesday

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.