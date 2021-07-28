Disney to require masks again at Florida, California parks

Walt Disney Co. is requiring masks again at its theme parks in Florida and California, a response to surging cases of the new delta variant.
Disney joins other companies reinstating mask mandates, including Apple Inc., which will require them at most of its U.S. stores for both customers and staff.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance this week to recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with rising cases levels.
Disney, the world’s largest theme-park operator, reopened its Florida resorts last year and its California parks in April. It and other resort operators lifted mask requirements for vaccinated guests at the start of the summer as inoculations rose nationally.
Now, all visitors aged 2 and up will be required to wear masks in all indoor locations at the parks starting Friday, regardless of vaccination status, Disney said in an emailed statement.
The move comes as the resurgent coronavirus and return of mask recommendations hamper corporate America’s plans to get back to normalcy.
Google on Wednesday said that it will push back its official office return to mid-October and require workers at its campuses to get vaccinated. Lyft Inc. postponed its return date to February, while Twitter Inc. shut its recently reopened offices.
