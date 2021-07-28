DraftKings is official fantasy sports provider for Red Sox

DraftKings, the Boston-based sports betting company, said on Wednesday that it has become the official fantasy sports provider for the Boston Red Sox, further cementing the company’s partnership with New England’s professional sports teams. As part of the deal, the DraftKings logo will be displayed throughout Fenway park, including above home plate. (The company’s logo is currently above the “Green Monster” scoreboard.) Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings, said the partnership with the Red Sox has added significance, because of the company’s Boston roots. Its headquarters are in Back Bay. In addition to branding, DraftKings will be promoted as the daily fantasy sports partner of the Red Sox Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the baseball team. Founded in 2012, DraftKings has grown beyond a fantasy sports provider. In recent years, it has branched out into sports betting, online casino gaming, media, and digital collectibles. The company went public in 2020 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. — PRANSHU VERMA

DEVELOPMENT

Boston Properties adding office space in four cities

Despite pandemic-era predictions that big office buildings could become obsolete, Boston Properties this week said it’s bulking up with nearly $1 billion worth of new acquisitions. The Boston-based office developer announced deals to add space in four cities, including a 50-story tower in Seattle ― its first-ever project there ― and two small lab buildings in Waltham. Earlier this month, the company announced a deal with Canadian and Singapore-based investment funds to raise another $2 billion for more expansion. On a call with analysts Wednesday, executives at Boston Properties ― which is a major landlord in the Back Bay and Kendall Square ― said that while some tenants may pare back space in office towers, they are confident in the long-term demand for their buildings and have seen interest from potential new tenants pick up as the pandemic has eased in recent months. ― TIM LOGAN

CLEAN TECH

Stop & Shop getting more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations

The Stop & Shop supermarket chain has signed an agreement with California-based Volta Charging to install more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations at stores across five Northeast states by the end of the year. Stations have already been installed at five Stop & Shop stores, starting with the East Brunswick, N.J. location in May; the Walpole store recently became the first Stop & Shop in Massachusetts with a Volta station. At each store, shoppers will have access to two EV charging stations. On average, a Volta station can deliver enough electricity to provide up to 30 miles of range in one hour. Quincy-based Stop & Shop, a division of Ahold Delhaize, also has a few ChargePoint stations that were established before Volta became Stop & Shop’s partner. ― JON CHESTO

BIOTECH

Ring Therapeutics raises $117 million in funding round

Cambridge-based Ring Therapeutics announced on Wednesday that it raised $117 million in its second round of funding. Ring is focused on harnessing single-stranded circular DNA molecules, called anelloviruses, to better deliver gene therapies to patients. Ring said its technology would be more tolerable, target a wider range of diseases, and have the capability to be given to patients more than once. Ring launched in 2017 out of Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge venture capital firm that founded Moderna. The recent funding included investments from Flagship, Invus, Altitude Life Science Ventures, Partners Investment, UPMC Enterprises, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates. Ring is still in its early days, but said that it may focus on oncology, cardiology, the central nervous system, or rare diseases, among other therapeutic areas. The company said it is advancing “several applications” of its technology into clinical programs, but declined to provide a timeline. The 50-person company plans to double in size by the end of the year. — ANISSA GARDIZY

FAST FOOD

Higher prices aren’t keeping McDonald’s customers away

McDonald’s Corp. posted sales that topped analysts’ estimates as US diners proved willing to pay higher prices and international markets saw fewer pandemic-related closures. Comparable-store sales in the second quarter rose almost 41 percent globally from a year earlier, outpacing the 39 percent gain that analysts expected. By the same measure, McDonald’s also beat Wall Street projections in the United States and its international markets.Though sales are bouncing back, restaurants are under pressure as they come out of the pandemic, with costs rising for everything from labor and equipment to food and packaging. McDonald’s will also see higher costs as it reopens dining rooms. In an e-mail, the company said about 70 percent of its US dining rooms are open — but that’s expected to rise to nearly 100 percent by Labor Day, barring COVID resurgences. Overall, the results underscore how McDonald’s has emerged from the pandemic stronger, underpinned by drive-through orders, carryout, and, increasingly, delivery. McDonald’s said that online and mobile orders in its top six markets climbed 70 percent year-to-date. ― WASHINGTON POST

ENVIRONMENT

SEC wants rules requiring companies to disclose climate change risks

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to propose rules by the end of the year that will require corporations to publicly disclose the risks they face from climate change, the agency’s chair said. SEC chief Gary Gensler said the upcoming proposal will likely call for businesses to provide “qualitative” and “quantitative” information to investors. That could include particulars about how executives manage climate-related risks, as well as more granular details about greenhouse gas emissions and the financial impact of global warming. Gensler signaled the disclosures may appear in the mandatory filings public companies make to the SEC. The new regulations will also seek to provide “truth in advertising” for investment funds that market themselves as “green,” he said. That would mean asset managers need to lay out the data they use to make so-called sustainable investments. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

PRIVACY

Monsanto fined for illegally keeping tabs on politicians, media

Bayer’s Monsanto was fined $473,000 for violating French data protection rules by keeping tabs on more than 200 people, including politicians and journalists it was looking for help to lobby in its favor in European debates on pesticides and genetically-modified organisms. Monsanto stored personal data of each person on its list and ranked them according to their credibility and ability to influence public debate over controversial decisions, without informing them, French privacy regulator CNIL said on Wednesday. This included measures such as the controversy over the renewal of European authorization of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup. Bayer AG hired law firm Sidley Austin LLP in 2019 to investigate the Monsanto tracking project that first came to light in France and spread to a half-dozen other European countries. Monsanto had hired PR firm FleishmanHillard to help defend the company’s interests in the European debate on the use of glyphosate, which in 2016 led to the creation of the surveillance file, CNIL said. The use of the lists and the collection of personal data and mapping key personalities in this way continued until 2019, according to the regulator. Monsanto continued monitoring the journalists and politicians for several years and stopped “purely and only after several media organizations revealed the existence of the contested file,” CNIL said. The French regulator concluded that Monsanto didn’t engage in any illegal lobbying, a spokesman for Bayer said. ― WASHINGTON POST

