New CDC indoor mask rule may upend return-to-work plans

Wall Street economists largely brushed off the dollars-and-cents impact of the CDC's recommendation and insisted the economy is likely to steam ahead. But with the delta variant quadrupling coronavirus infections in July, corporate chief executives are growing worried about bringing workers back into crowded offices, a move that many employers have scheduled for September.

The agency's reversal of its May 13 decision to relax mask requirements was a reminder that - 16 months after the pandemic first torpedoed the U.S. economy - the crisis is not yet vanquished.

What just weeks ago seemed like a smooth return to pre-pandemic life suddenly felt shaky on Tuesday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s call for vaccinated individuals to resume indoor mask-wearing in high-risk areas.

While the immediate dangers seem manageable, uncertainty over the future course of an unpredictable pathogen is rattling the most confident executive and unsettling many of their employees.

"I sense a lot more anxiety than a month ago," said one chief executive who spoke this week with several chiefs of large companies and spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. "But I'm not sensing panic, and I'm not sensing a change in business plans."

The CDC recommendation for the vaccinated to resume indoor mask-wearing in areas of "high" or "substantial" coronavirus transmission is catalyzing executives' worries that additional steps - including mandatory vaccinations - may be needed to ensure a safe return to normal operations.

The CDC's decision to tailor its mask policy to conditions in individual counties means a patchwork of rules will govern the $21 trillion U.S. economy rather than the sort of uniform national standard companies prefer. Uncertainty about the protocol in each elevator, office, conference room and factory will increase friction in the economy and could also impede decisive corporate action.

At Equinox, the chain of high-end gyms, for example, mask requirements apply to members in Southern California, but not in Virginia or Texas. Most other locations, including Boston, Chicago and New York, require that only the unvaccinated wear masks, according to the company's website.

In Eureka Springs, Ark., where just 36% of residents are fully vaccinated, managers at a local boutique this month resumed requiring masks and may temporarily close if covid cases continue rising.

"We're the only shop in town requiring masks and we're losing some business because of it," said a general manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution from local residents. "We've had people kick our door and drop the f-bomb at us, but I don't care. The vaccination rates here are pretty scary. It's just not worth the risk."

On Tuesday, Ford Motor told employees it was reinstating mask requirements at a facility in Florida and at its plant in Claycomo, Mo., which manufactures the popular F-150 pickup. Earlier in July, General Motors imposed a similar mandate on workers at its Wentzville, Mo., facility about 200 miles east of Claycomo.

On the CDC's online national risk map, all but six of Missouri's 114 counties are colored red for "high" levels of community transmission, as is the entire state of Florida.

The CDC also recommended masking for all students, teachers and school staff for the fall educational calendar, which could complicate back-to-school calculations affecting millions of women who are expected to return to the workforce.

“That would be a pretty major negative. There are a lot of knock-on effects from schools only being partially open,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist for J.P. Morgan. “I still think we’ll be OK. But [delta] may take a little bit of the shine off the second half.”